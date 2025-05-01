Bases Introduction quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What substance can be added to neutralize acid spills? A base can be added to neutralize acid spills.

Is oven cleaner typically an acid or a base? Oven cleaner is typically a base.

What is always true of a weak base? A weak base only partially ionizes in water, producing fewer hydroxide ions compared to a strong base.

What is a weak base? A weak base is a substance that only partially ionizes in water, resulting in a relatively low concentration of hydroxide ions in solution.

Which property characterizes a weak base? A weak base is characterized by its partial ionization in water, meaning it does not completely dissociate into ions.

What are the two main types of bases and how are they classified? Bases are classified as ionic bases, which contain a metal cation and a basic anion (such as OH-, H-, NH2-, or O2-), and covalent bases, which are neutral amines composed of nitrogen and hydrogen or carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen.