Bases Introduction quiz #1 Flashcards
Back
What substance can be added to neutralize acid spills? A base can be added to neutralize acid spills. Is oven cleaner typically an acid or a base? Oven cleaner is typically a base. What is always true of a weak base? A weak base only partially ionizes in water, producing fewer hydroxide ions compared to a strong base. What is a weak base? A weak base is a substance that only partially ionizes in water, resulting in a relatively low concentration of hydroxide ions in solution. Which property characterizes a weak base? A weak base is characterized by its partial ionization in water, meaning it does not completely dissociate into ions. What are the two main types of bases and how are they classified? Bases are classified as ionic bases, which contain a metal cation and a basic anion (such as OH-, H-, NH2-, or O2-), and covalent bases, which are neutral amines composed of nitrogen and hydrogen or carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen. What are the four basic anions commonly found in ionic bases? The four basic anions are hydroxide (OH-), hydride (H-), amide (NH2-), and oxide (O2-). These anions pair with metal cations to form ionic bases. How does the process of crisscrossing charges help in writing the formula for ionic bases? Crisscrossing involves swapping the numerical values of the charges between the cation and anion to balance the formula. This ensures the compound is electrically neutral. What physical sensation is commonly associated with touching a base, and what household item exemplifies this? Bases feel slippery to the touch. Soap is a common household item that exemplifies this property. What color change occurs when red litmus paper is dipped into a basic solution? Red litmus paper turns blue when placed in a basic solution. This color change indicates the presence of a base.
Bases Introduction quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10