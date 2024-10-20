Benzene Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Benzene An aromatic compound known for its unique stability and tendency to undergo substitution reactions.

Aromaticity A property of cyclic, planar structures with delocalized pi electrons, contributing to stability.

Substitution Reaction A chemical reaction where an atom in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group.

Halogenation A reaction where a hydrogen atom on benzene is replaced by a halogen using a specific catalyst.

Friedel-Crafts Alkylation A reaction where a hydrogen atom on benzene is replaced by an alkyl group using a catalyst.

Catalyst A substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed.

Alkyl Group A group derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen atom.

Alkyl Halide An organic compound containing a halogen atom covalently bonded to an alkyl group.

Pi Bonds A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of atomic orbitals.

FeBr3 A catalyst used in the halogenation of benzene with bromine.

FeCl3 A catalyst used in the halogenation of benzene with chlorine.

AlBr3 A catalyst used in Friedel-Crafts alkylation with bromine-containing alkyl halides.

AlCl3 A catalyst used in Friedel-Crafts alkylation with chlorine-containing alkyl halides.