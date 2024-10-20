Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Benzene Reactions definitions Flashcards

Back
Benzene Reactions definitions
1/14
  • Benzene
    An aromatic compound known for its unique stability and tendency to undergo substitution reactions.
  • Aromaticity
    A property of cyclic, planar structures with delocalized pi electrons, contributing to stability.
  • Substitution Reaction
    A chemical reaction where an atom in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group.
  • Halogenation
    A reaction where a hydrogen atom on benzene is replaced by a halogen using a specific catalyst.
  • Friedel-Crafts Alkylation
    A reaction where a hydrogen atom on benzene is replaced by an alkyl group using a catalyst.
  • Catalyst
    A substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed.
  • Alkyl Group
    A group derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen atom.
  • Alkyl Halide
    An organic compound containing a halogen atom covalently bonded to an alkyl group.
  • Pi Bonds
    A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of atomic orbitals.
  • FeBr3
    A catalyst used in the halogenation of benzene with bromine.
  • FeCl3
    A catalyst used in the halogenation of benzene with chlorine.
  • AlBr3
    A catalyst used in Friedel-Crafts alkylation with bromine-containing alkyl halides.
  • AlCl3
    A catalyst used in Friedel-Crafts alkylation with chlorine-containing alkyl halides.
  • Methylbenzene
    A compound formed when a methyl group is substituted onto a benzene ring.