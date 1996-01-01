22. Organic Chemistry
Benzene Reactions
Benzene Reactions
1m
Halogenation Reactions
1m
Benzene Reactions Example
35s
Name the product of the following benzene halogenation reaction.
A
chlorobenzene
B
1,1-dichlorobenzene
C
1,2-dichlorobenzene
D
1,4-dichlorobenzene
Friedel Craft Alkylation
1m
Benzene Reactions Example
46s
Summary of Benzene Reactions
1m
Provide a complete reaction of benzene Friedel Crafts alkylation with 2-bromo-2-methylpropane and name the product.
A
B
C
D
Fill in the missing reagent for the provided reaction.
A
B
C
D
