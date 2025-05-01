Binary Acids quiz #1 Flashcards
Back
What is the chemical formula for hydroiodic acid? The chemical formula for hydroiodic acid is HI. What is the chemical formula for hydrosulfuric acid? The chemical formula for hydrosulfuric acid is H2S. Which acid is responsible for the acidity in the human stomach? Hydrochloric acid (HCl) is responsible for the acidity in the human stomach. What is the chemical formula for hydrobromic acid? The chemical formula for hydrobromic acid is HBr. What is the name of the acid with the formula HI? The acid with the formula HI is called hydroiodic acid. What is hydrosulfuric acid? Hydrosulfuric acid is a binary acid with the formula H2S, consisting of hydrogen ions bonded to a sulfide ion. Why is hydrofluoric acid (HF) considered a weak binary acid despite being a halogen acid? Hydrofluoric acid is considered weak because it only partially dissociates in water and favors its molecular form. This means it does not donate protons as readily as other halogen acids like HCl, HBr, or HI. What type of arrow is used to represent the complete dissociation of a strong binary acid in a chemical equation? A single solid arrow pointing forward is used to show complete dissociation of a strong binary acid. This indicates that the reaction goes entirely to products, forming ions. How does the strength of binary acids change when comparing elements in the same period? For elements in the same period, binary acid strength increases with the electronegativity of the non-hydrogen element. The more electronegative the element, the stronger the acid. What does a larger reverse arrow in a chemical equation indicate about a weak binary acid? A larger reverse arrow means the reaction favors the reactant side, so most of the acid remains in its molecular form. This shows that the weak binary acid only partially dissociates in water.
Binary Acids quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10