Binary Acids quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the chemical formula for hydroiodic acid? The chemical formula for hydroiodic acid is HI.

What is the chemical formula for hydrosulfuric acid? The chemical formula for hydrosulfuric acid is H2S.

Which acid is responsible for the acidity in the human stomach? Hydrochloric acid (HCl) is responsible for the acidity in the human stomach.

What is the chemical formula for hydrobromic acid? The chemical formula for hydrobromic acid is HBr.

What is the name of the acid with the formula HI? The acid with the formula HI is called hydroiodic acid.

What is hydrosulfuric acid? Hydrosulfuric acid is a binary acid with the formula H2S, consisting of hydrogen ions bonded to a sulfide ion.