17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Binary Acids
1
concept
Binary Acid Formation
1m
2
example
Binary Acids Example
1m
3
concept
Binary Acid Strength
3m
4
example
Binary Acids Example
2m
5
concept
Comparing Binary Acid Strength
1m
6
example
Binary Acids Example
51s
7
example
Binary Acids Example
2m
8
Problem
Which of the following acids would be classified as the strongest?
a) CH4 b) H2Te c) H2S d) PH3 e) BH3
A
CH4
B
H2Te
C
H2S
D
PH3
E
BH3