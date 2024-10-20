Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Body-Centered Cubic A crystal structure with atoms at each cube corner and one atom at the center, totaling two atoms per unit cell.

Unit Cell The smallest repeating structure in a crystal lattice, defining the crystal's symmetry and dimensions.

Atom The basic unit of a chemical element, consisting of a nucleus surrounded by electrons.

Corner Atom An atom located at the corner of a unit cell, shared among adjacent cells, contributing partially to each.

Central Atom An atom located at the center of a body-centered cubic unit cell, not shared with other cells.

Edge Length The distance between two adjacent corners of a unit cell, calculated as 4r/√3 for BCC.

Atomic Radius The measure from the center of an atom's nucleus to its outermost electron shell.

Packing Efficiency The fraction of volume in a crystal structure occupied by atoms, 68% for BCC.

Coordination Number The number of nearest neighbor atoms surrounding an atom, 8 in a BCC structure.

Crystallography The study of crystal structures and their properties, including unit cell arrangements.