Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell definitions Flashcards

Back
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell definitions
1/11
  • Body-Centered Cubic
    A crystal structure with atoms at each cube corner and one atom at the center, totaling two atoms per unit cell.
  • Unit Cell
    The smallest repeating structure in a crystal lattice, defining the crystal's symmetry and dimensions.
  • Atom
    The basic unit of a chemical element, consisting of a nucleus surrounded by electrons.
  • Corner Atom
    An atom located at the corner of a unit cell, shared among adjacent cells, contributing partially to each.
  • Central Atom
    An atom located at the center of a body-centered cubic unit cell, not shared with other cells.
  • Edge Length
    The distance between two adjacent corners of a unit cell, calculated as 4r/√3 for BCC.
  • Atomic Radius
    The measure from the center of an atom's nucleus to its outermost electron shell.
  • Packing Efficiency
    The fraction of volume in a crystal structure occupied by atoms, 68% for BCC.
  • Coordination Number
    The number of nearest neighbor atoms surrounding an atom, 8 in a BCC structure.
  • Crystallography
    The study of crystal structures and their properties, including unit cell arrangements.
  • Lattice Structure
    The regular, repeating arrangement of atoms in a crystal.