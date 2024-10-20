Bohr Equation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Bohr Equation Calculates energy transition of an electron between atomic shells using Rydberg constant.

Energy Transition Change in energy when an electron moves between different orbital levels.

Rydberg Constant A constant used in Bohr equations, 2.178 x 10^-18 J for energy, 1.0974 x 10^7 m^-1 for wavelength.

Principal Quantum Number Denoted as 'n', represents the electron's orbital level or shell.

Orbital Level Specific energy level of an electron in an atom, indicated by the principal quantum number.

Wavelength Distance between successive peaks of a wave, related to energy transitions in Bohr's second equation.

Spectral Lines Distinct lines representing wavelengths of light emitted or absorbed by electrons in atoms.

Quantum Mechanics Branch of physics dealing with the behavior of electrons and other particles at atomic scales.

Atomic Structure Arrangement of electrons around the nucleus of an atom, explained by Bohr's model.