Bohr Equation definitions Flashcards

Bohr Equation definitions

Bohr Equation definitions
  • Bohr Equation
    Calculates energy transition of an electron between atomic shells using Rydberg constant.
  • Energy Transition
    Change in energy when an electron moves between different orbital levels.
  • Rydberg Constant
    A constant used in Bohr equations, 2.178 x 10^-18 J for energy, 1.0974 x 10^7 m^-1 for wavelength.
  • Principal Quantum Number
    Denoted as 'n', represents the electron's orbital level or shell.
  • Orbital Level
    Specific energy level of an electron in an atom, indicated by the principal quantum number.
  • Wavelength
    Distance between successive peaks of a wave, related to energy transitions in Bohr's second equation.
  • Spectral Lines
    Distinct lines representing wavelengths of light emitted or absorbed by electrons in atoms.
  • Quantum Mechanics
    Branch of physics dealing with the behavior of electrons and other particles at atomic scales.
  • Atomic Structure
    Arrangement of electrons around the nucleus of an atom, explained by Bohr's model.
  • Electron Behavior
    Movement and energy changes of electrons within an atom, described by quantum mechanics.