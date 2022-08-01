Bohr Equation
In the Bohr Equation, the energy and wavelength a photon is related to its energy shell transitions.
Bohr Equation Example 1
What is the wavelength of a photon (in nm) absorbed during a transition from the n = 2 to n = 5 state in the hydrogen atom?
Determine the end (final) value of n in a hydrogen atom transition, if the electron starts in n = 5 and the atom releases a photon of light with an energy of 4.5738 × 10-19 J.
An electron releases energy as it moves from the 6th shell to the 3rd shell. If it releases 4.25 x 109 kJ of energy at a wavelength of 915.7 nm, how many photons were released in the process?
