Boiling Point Elevation quiz Flashcards
Boiling Point Elevation quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
What is boiling point elevation?
Boiling point elevation is the increase in the boiling point of a solvent when a solute is added.How is the change in boiling point (ΔTb) calculated?
ΔTb is calculated using the formula ΔTb = i × Kb × m, where i is the Van't Hoff factor, Kb is the boiling point elevation constant, and m is the molality.What does the Van't Hoff factor (i) represent?
The Van't Hoff factor (i) represents the number of particles the solute dissociates into in solution.What is the boiling point elevation constant (Kb)?
Kb is a constant specific to each solvent that indicates how much the boiling point increases per molal concentration of solute.How does adding more solute affect the boiling point of a solution?
Adding more solute increases the boiling point of the solution.What is the normal boiling point of a solvent?
The normal boiling point is the temperature at which a pure solvent boils before any solute is added.What is the boiling point of a solution?
The boiling point of a solution is the temperature at which the solvent boils after a solute has been added.What is the Van't Hoff factor for covalent, non-volatile, or non-ionic compounds?
The Van't Hoff factor for covalent, non-volatile, or non-ionic compounds is 1.Which factors are needed to calculate the boiling point of a solution?
To calculate the boiling point of a solution, you need the normal boiling point of the solvent and the change in boiling point (ΔTb).Why do different solvents have different Kb values?
Different solvents have different Kb values because each solvent has unique properties that affect how much its boiling point increases with solute addition.