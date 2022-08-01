here. We're going to say the phenomenon when adding a sol you to appear solvent results in increasing of the boiling point of the solvent. Remember, the more so you add, the higher your boiling point will be. Now, with this idea of boiling point, we have what's called the normal boiling point. And then the boiling point of the solution that's created, we're gonna say normal boiling point, which is BP, And we're going to say here of the solvent. This is the boiling point of the pure solvent before the addition of salute. So before I've added any salute, this is basically the boiling point of the pure solvent. Now, boiling point of solution, we're gonna say BP solution. This is the boiling point of the solvent after the addition of the Salyut remember, solution is when we add Salyut to a solvent. Now, if we take a look at boiling point elevation, remember, it goes up as we have more salute. We have four areas that we need to focus on the first area deals with the boiling point elevation formula here we're gonna say delta t. B. So the change in our boiling point equals I Times, KB Times Lower case M. I is related to our bent Hoff factor. So these are variables we're going to say here that K B is the boiling point constant of our pure solvent in units of degrees Celsius over morality and then lower case M is morality of the solution in moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. Once we've used this boiling point elevation formula and no, it's different variables. We then can figure out the boiling point of our solution here. We're gonna say the boiling point of solution equals the boiling point of our pure solvent. So this is our normal boiling point, plus Delta T B. Now, the solvents that are customarily using questions like this are water, benzene, chloroform or ethanol. Here are their normal boiling points. If we add salute to them, we'd expect their boiling points to be higher than these that are reported here. They're KB values. Their boiling point constants are these values respectively, .51, 3.60 and 1.20. No, you don't need to memorize these numbers. These are just different types of solvents that you might see pop up in a question dealing with the collective properties now. One last thing. Recall. If a compound is co violent, non volatile or non ionic, meaning non electrolyte, then it's Van Hoff Factor is going to be equal 21. So just keep in mind when it comes to boiling point elevation. These are the key areas you need to pay attention to in order to find the boiling point of a solution.

