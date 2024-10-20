Bond Angles definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Bond angle The angle between two bonds originating from the same central atom in a molecule.

Central atom An atom in a molecule from which bonds to surrounding atoms originate.

Lone pair A pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom, affecting bond angles by increasing repulsion.

Ideal bond angle The optimal angle between bonds that minimizes electron repulsion when no lone pairs are present.

Electron group A set of electrons around a central atom, including bonds and lone pairs, influencing molecular shape.

Linear shape A molecular shape with two electron groups and a bond angle of 180 degrees.

Trigonal planar A molecular shape with three electron groups and a bond angle of 120 degrees.

Equatorial position Positions around a central atom in a trigonal bipyramidal shape, typically with 120-degree bond angles.

Axial position Positions in a trigonal bipyramidal shape, typically with 90-degree bond angles to equatorial positions.

Trigonal bipyramidal A molecular shape with five electron groups, having both equatorial and axial bond angles.

Tetrahedral A molecular shape with four electron groups and an ideal bond angle of 109.5 degrees.

Bent shape A molecular shape resulting from lone pairs reducing bond angles from their ideal values.

Octahedral A molecular shape with six electron groups, typically having 90-degree bond angles.

Repulsion The force that pushes electron groups apart, affecting bond angles in a molecule.