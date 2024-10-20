Skip to main content
Bond Angles definitions Flashcards

Bond Angles definitions
  • Bond angle
    The angle between two bonds originating from the same central atom in a molecule.
  • Central atom
    An atom in a molecule from which bonds to surrounding atoms originate.
  • Lone pair
    A pair of valence electrons not shared with another atom, affecting bond angles by increasing repulsion.
  • Ideal bond angle
    The optimal angle between bonds that minimizes electron repulsion when no lone pairs are present.
  • Electron group
    A set of electrons around a central atom, including bonds and lone pairs, influencing molecular shape.
  • Linear shape
    A molecular shape with two electron groups and a bond angle of 180 degrees.
  • Trigonal planar
    A molecular shape with three electron groups and a bond angle of 120 degrees.
  • Equatorial position
    Positions around a central atom in a trigonal bipyramidal shape, typically with 120-degree bond angles.
  • Axial position
    Positions in a trigonal bipyramidal shape, typically with 90-degree bond angles to equatorial positions.
  • Trigonal bipyramidal
    A molecular shape with five electron groups, having both equatorial and axial bond angles.
  • Tetrahedral
    A molecular shape with four electron groups and an ideal bond angle of 109.5 degrees.
  • Bent shape
    A molecular shape resulting from lone pairs reducing bond angles from their ideal values.
  • Octahedral
    A molecular shape with six electron groups, typically having 90-degree bond angles.
  • Repulsion
    The force that pushes electron groups apart, affecting bond angles in a molecule.
  • Molecular geometry
    The three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule, influenced by bond angles and lone pairs.