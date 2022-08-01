Bond Angles
Bond Angles result from surrounding elements and lone pairs around the central element positioning themselves at an optimal distance.
Bond Angles Concept 1
Ideal Bond Angle is the optimal angle elements take in order to minimize repulsion.
Bond Angles Example 1
The more lone pairs on the central element, the more compressed the bond angle, and the greater the deviation from an ideal bond angle.
Bond Angles Concept 2
Bond Angles Example 2
Determine the bond angle for the thiocyanate ion, SCN–.
In the PCl3F2 molecule the chlorine atoms exist in the equatorial positions and the fluorine atoms exist in the axial positions. Based on this information, predict the Cl–P–Cl bond angle.
Determine the O–N–O bond angle for N2O4, which exists as O2N–NO2.
- Give the geometry and approximate bond angles around the central atom in CCl3-. (LO 8.1) (a) Trigonal planar, ...
- In the hydrocarbon (d) Identify all the 120° bond angles in the molecule.
- (a) Boron trichloride 1BCl32 and the carbonate ion 1CO3 2- 2 are both described as trigonal. What does this i...
- Describe the bond angles to be found in each of the following molecular structures: (a) trigonal planar, (b) t...
- In which of the following molecules can you confidently predict the bond angles about the central atom, and f...
- Give the approximate values for the indicated bond angles in the following molecules: (c)
- Give the approximate values for the indicated bond angles in the following molecules: (a)
- Give the approximate values for the indicated bond angles in the following molecules: (d)
- Give the approximate values for the indicated bond angles in the following molecules: (a)
- Ammonia, NH3, reacts with incredibly strong bases to produce the amide ion, NH2-. Ammonia can also react with...
- (b) How would you expect the H¬X¬H bond angle to vary in the series H2O, H2S, H2Se? Explain. (Hint: The size o...
- Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cas...
- Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cas...
- Which species has the smaller bond angle, H3O+ or H2O? Explain.
- Which species has the smaller bond angle, ClO4- or ClO3- ? Explain.
- What bond angles do you expect for each of the following? (d) The O¬B¬O angle in BO33-
- Oceanographers study the mixing of water masses by releasing tracer molecules at a site and then detecting the...
- Like cyclohexane (Problem 8.54), benzene also contains a sixmembered ring of carbon atoms, but it is flat rat...
- Use VSEPR theory to answer the following questions: (a) Which molecule, BF3 or PF3, has the smaller F¬X¬F angl...
- Oxaloacetic acid is an intermediate involved in the citric acid cycle of food metabolism. What is the hybridi...
- Ethyl propanoate, CH3CH2COOCH2CH3, gives a fruity pineapple-like smell. (e) What are the approximate bond ang...
- Draw the structures of two compounds that have the composition CH3NO2 and have all three H atoms bonded to the...
- Butadiene, C4H6, is a planar molecule that has the following carbon–carbon bond lengths: (a) Predict the bon...
- Azo dyes are organic dyes that are used for many applications, such as the coloring of fabrics. Many azo dyes ...
- The phosphorus trihalides 1PX32 show the following variation in the bond angle X¬P¬X: PF3, 96.3°; PCl3, 100.3...
- (a) What are the C¬C¬C bond angles in diamond?