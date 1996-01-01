Bond Angles quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 33 ) Hide definitions

Why is the bond angle in a water molecule less than the bond angle in a methane molecule? Water has two lone pairs on the central oxygen atom, which increase electron repulsion and decrease the bond angle from the ideal tetrahedral angle of 109.5° (as in methane) to about 104.5°.

Which of the following species would you predict has the largest bond angle: NO2? NO2 has a bent geometry with one lone pair, so its bond angle is less than the ideal 120°. Among similar species, those with no lone pairs (like CO2) have the largest bond angle (180°).

What is the bond angle in an NH3 molecule? The bond angle in NH3 (ammonia) is approximately 107°, slightly less than the ideal tetrahedral angle due to one lone pair on nitrogen.

What are the bond angles in carbon dioxide (CO2)? CO2 is a linear molecule with a bond angle of 180°.

Which of the following bond angles is not present in this molecule? To answer, specify the molecule. Generally, a molecule's geometry determines which bond angles are present; for example, a tetrahedral molecule does not have 120° bond angles.

What is the value of the bond angle in XeF2? XeF2 has a linear geometry with a bond angle of 180°.