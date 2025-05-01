Why is boron considered electron deficient in its compounds? Boron has only three valence electrons and typically forms three bonds, so it does not fulfill the octet rule, making it electron deficient.

What is the general formula for borane? Borane is represented as BH3, with a boron atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms.

Why are boranes, such as diborane, highly reactive? Boranes are highly reactive due to their electron deficiency and inability to fulfill the octet rule.

What is the product when diborane reacts with water? Diborane reacts with water to produce boric acid (H3BO3) and hydrogen gas (H2).

What are the balanced coefficients for the reaction of diborane with water? The balanced reaction is: 1 B2H6 + 6 H2O → 2 H3BO3 + 6 H2.

What is a Lewis acid in the context of borane chemistry? A Lewis acid is an electron pair acceptor, and boranes act as Lewis acids due to their electron deficiency.