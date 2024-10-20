Born Haber Cycle definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Born-Haber Cycle A methodical sequence to determine the formation of an ionic compound from its elements in standard states.

Enthalpy of Formation The heat change when one mole of a compound forms from its elements in their standard states.

Sublimation The process of converting a solid directly into a gas without passing through the liquid state.

Ionization Energy The energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion.

Enthalpy of Dissociation The energy needed to break a bond in a molecule to form separate atoms.

Electron Affinity The energy change when an electron is added to a neutral atom in the gas phase.

Lattice Energy The energy released when gaseous ions combine to form an ionic solid.

Standard States The physical state of a substance under standard conditions of 1 atm and 25°C.

Sodium Chloride An ionic compound formed from sodium and chlorine, commonly known as table salt.

Cation A positively charged ion formed by losing electrons.

Anion A negatively charged ion formed by gaining electrons.

Gaseous Ions Ions in the gas phase, crucial for calculating lattice energy in the Born-Haber cycle.

Successive Ionization Energies The energies required to remove each electron in turn from an atom.

Chlorine Gas A diatomic molecule, Cl2, that must be dissociated into atoms in the Born-Haber cycle.