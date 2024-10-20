Born Haber Cycle definitions Flashcards
Born Haber Cycle definitions
- Born-Haber CycleA methodical sequence to determine the formation of an ionic compound from its elements in standard states.
- Enthalpy of FormationThe heat change when one mole of a compound forms from its elements in their standard states.
- SublimationThe process of converting a solid directly into a gas without passing through the liquid state.
- Ionization EnergyThe energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion.
- Enthalpy of DissociationThe energy needed to break a bond in a molecule to form separate atoms.
- Electron AffinityThe energy change when an electron is added to a neutral atom in the gas phase.
- Lattice EnergyThe energy released when gaseous ions combine to form an ionic solid.
- Standard StatesThe physical state of a substance under standard conditions of 1 atm and 25°C.
- Sodium ChlorideAn ionic compound formed from sodium and chlorine, commonly known as table salt.
- CationA positively charged ion formed by losing electrons.
- AnionA negatively charged ion formed by gaining electrons.
- Gaseous IonsIons in the gas phase, crucial for calculating lattice energy in the Born-Haber cycle.
- Successive Ionization EnergiesThe energies required to remove each electron in turn from an atom.
- Chlorine GasA diatomic molecule, Cl2, that must be dissociated into atoms in the Born-Haber cycle.
- Neutral MetalA metal atom with no net charge, prior to ionization in the Born-Haber cycle.