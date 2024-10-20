Skip to main content
Born Haber Cycle definitions Flashcards

Born Haber Cycle definitions
  • Born-Haber Cycle
    A methodical sequence to determine the formation of an ionic compound from its elements in standard states.
  • Enthalpy of Formation
    The heat change when one mole of a compound forms from its elements in their standard states.
  • Sublimation
    The process of converting a solid directly into a gas without passing through the liquid state.
  • Ionization Energy
    The energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion.
  • Enthalpy of Dissociation
    The energy needed to break a bond in a molecule to form separate atoms.
  • Electron Affinity
    The energy change when an electron is added to a neutral atom in the gas phase.
  • Lattice Energy
    The energy released when gaseous ions combine to form an ionic solid.
  • Standard States
    The physical state of a substance under standard conditions of 1 atm and 25°C.
  • Sodium Chloride
    An ionic compound formed from sodium and chlorine, commonly known as table salt.
  • Cation
    A positively charged ion formed by losing electrons.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion formed by gaining electrons.
  • Gaseous Ions
    Ions in the gas phase, crucial for calculating lattice energy in the Born-Haber cycle.
  • Successive Ionization Energies
    The energies required to remove each electron in turn from an atom.
  • Chlorine Gas
    A diatomic molecule, Cl2, that must be dissociated into atoms in the Born-Haber cycle.
  • Neutral Metal
    A metal atom with no net charge, prior to ionization in the Born-Haber cycle.