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What elements make up boranes? Boranes are composed of only boron and hydrogen atoms. What is the simplest borane called? The simplest borane is called diborane (B2H6). What is unique about the bonding in diborane? Diborane features bridging hydrogens that form polarized covalent bonds between two boron atoms. What are bridging hydrogens? Bridging hydrogens are hydrogen atoms that unite molecules by forming two polarized covalent bonds. How many bonds can hydrogen typically form? Hydrogen typically forms only one bond. How do bridging hydrogens in diborane challenge the usual bonding rule for hydrogen? They show that hydrogen can participate in two bonds simultaneously, which is an exception to the usual rule. Is borane (BH3) commonly found as a stable molecule? No, borane (BH3) is not typically found; diborane (B2H6) is more common. Are boranes generally stable or reactive? Boranes are highly reactive covalent hydrides. What type of bonds do bridging hydrogens form in diborane? They form polarized covalent bonds. Is the concept of bridging hydrogens usually covered in detail in general chemistry? No, the details of bridging hydrogens are usually explored in advanced chemistry courses. Why are bridging hydrogens considered rare? Because it is unusual for hydrogen to form two bonds at once. What is the chemical formula for diborane? The chemical formula for diborane is B2H6. What is the significance of diborane in the study of boranes? Diborane is the simplest and most commonly encountered borane. Do bridging hydrogens violate the general bonding rules for hydrogen? Yes, they are an exception to the rule that hydrogen forms only one bond. Should general chemistry students focus on the details of hydrogen bridging in boranes? No, students should just recognize that exceptions exist, without focusing on the complex details.
Boron Family: Borane quiz
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