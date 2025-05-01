What elements make up boranes? Boranes are composed of only boron and hydrogen atoms.

What is the simplest borane called? The simplest borane is called diborane (B2H6).

What is unique about the bonding in diborane? Diborane features bridging hydrogens that form polarized covalent bonds between two boron atoms.

What are bridging hydrogens? Bridging hydrogens are hydrogen atoms that unite molecules by forming two polarized covalent bonds.

How many bonds can hydrogen typically form? Hydrogen typically forms only one bond.

How do bridging hydrogens in diborane challenge the usual bonding rule for hydrogen? They show that hydrogen can participate in two bonds simultaneously, which is an exception to the usual rule.