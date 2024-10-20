Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Boron Family Reactions definitions Flashcards

Back
Boron Family Reactions definitions
1/15
  • Boron Family
    Group 3A elements with three valence electrons, including boron and metals below it.
  • Valence Electrons
    Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for chemical reactions.
  • Metalloid
    An element with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, like boron.
  • Metallic Bonding
    A type of chemical bonding that arises from the electrostatic attractive force between conduction electrons and positively charged metal ions.
  • Covalent Network Bonding
    A chemical bond where atoms are bonded by shared electrons in a continuous network.
  • Oxidation State
    The degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound, indicating electron loss or gain.
  • Thallium
    A group 3A element with a preferred oxidation state of +1, differing from others in its group.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    A negatively charged ion (OH-) formed when group 3A elements react with steam.
  • Hydrogen Gas
    A diatomic molecule (H2) produced when group 3A elements react with steam.
  • Ionic Halide Solids
    Compounds formed when group 3A elements react with halogens, typically with formula MX3.
  • Halogens
    Group 7A elements that react with group 3A elements to form ionic compounds.
  • Stoichiometry
    The calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions, ensuring balanced equations.
  • Steam
    The gaseous state of water required for group 3A metals to react.
  • Diatomic Halogen
    A molecule consisting of two atoms of a halogen, such as Cl2 or Br2.
  • Charge
    An electrical property of particles, with group 3A elements typically having a +3 charge.