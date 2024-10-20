Boron Family Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Boron Family Group 3A elements with three valence electrons, including boron and metals below it.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, crucial for chemical reactions.

Metalloid An element with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, like boron.

Metallic Bonding A type of chemical bonding that arises from the electrostatic attractive force between conduction electrons and positively charged metal ions.

Covalent Network Bonding A chemical bond where atoms are bonded by shared electrons in a continuous network.

Oxidation State The degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound, indicating electron loss or gain.

Thallium A group 3A element with a preferred oxidation state of +1, differing from others in its group.

Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged ion (OH-) formed when group 3A elements react with steam.

Hydrogen Gas A diatomic molecule (H2) produced when group 3A elements react with steam.

Ionic Halide Solids Compounds formed when group 3A elements react with halogens, typically with formula MX3.

Halogens Group 7A elements that react with group 3A elements to form ionic compounds.

Stoichiometry The calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions, ensuring balanced equations.

Steam The gaseous state of water required for group 3A metals to react.

Diatomic Halogen A molecule consisting of two atoms of a halogen, such as Cl2 or Br2.