23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Boron Family Reactions
concept
Boron Family Reactions
concept
Reaction with H2O
example
Boron Family Reactions Example
concept
Reaction with Halogens
example
Boron Family Reactions Example
- BF3 reacts with F- to give BF4-, but AlF3 reacts with F- to give AlF63-. Explain.
- Describe the molecular geometry of:(b) AsH3
- We've said that the +1 oxidation state is uncommon for indium but is the most stable state for thallium. Verif...
- Identify the group 3A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.(c) Is extremely toxic
- List three ways in which the properties of boron differ from those of the other group 3A elements.
- Explain why the properties of boron differ so markedly from the properties of the other group 3A elements.