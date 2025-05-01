Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

What is the conjugate acid of NH3 (ammonia)? The conjugate acid of NH3 is NH4+ (ammonium ion), formed when NH3 accepts a proton (H+).

What is the conjugate acid of SO4^2− (sulfate ion)? The conjugate acid of SO4^2− is HSO4− (hydrogen sulfate ion), formed when SO4^2− accepts a proton (H+).

What is the conjugate base of HI (hydroiodic acid)? The conjugate base of HI is I− (iodide ion), formed when HI donates a proton (H+).

What is the conjugate base of NH4+ (ammonium ion)? The conjugate base of NH4+ is NH3 (ammonia), formed when NH4+ donates a proton (H+).

What is the conjugate base of HCN (hydrocyanic acid)? The conjugate base of HCN is CN− (cyanide ion), formed when HCN donates a proton (H+).

What is the conjugate acid of HS− (hydrogen sulfide ion)? The conjugate acid of HS− is H2S (hydrogen sulfide), formed when HS− accepts a proton (H+).