Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the conjugate acid of NH3 (ammonia)? The conjugate acid of NH3 is NH4+ (ammonium ion), formed when NH3 accepts a proton (H+). What is the conjugate acid of SO4^2− (sulfate ion)? The conjugate acid of SO4^2− is HSO4− (hydrogen sulfate ion), formed when SO4^2− accepts a proton (H+). What is the conjugate base of HI (hydroiodic acid)? The conjugate base of HI is I− (iodide ion), formed when HI donates a proton (H+). What is the conjugate base of NH4+ (ammonium ion)? The conjugate base of NH4+ is NH3 (ammonia), formed when NH4+ donates a proton (H+). What is the conjugate base of HCN (hydrocyanic acid)? The conjugate base of HCN is CN− (cyanide ion), formed when HCN donates a proton (H+). What is the conjugate acid of HS− (hydrogen sulfide ion)? The conjugate acid of HS− is H2S (hydrogen sulfide), formed when HS− accepts a proton (H+). What is the Bronsted-Lowry definition of a base? A Bronsted-Lowry base is a substance that accepts a proton (H+). What is the Bronsted-Lowry definition of an acid? A Bronsted-Lowry acid is a substance that donates a proton (H+). What is the conjugate acid of H2O (water)? The conjugate acid of H2O is H3O+ (hydronium ion), formed when H2O accepts a proton (H+). How do you identify an acid-conjugate base pair in a chemical reaction? An acid-conjugate base pair consists of two species that differ by one proton (H+); the acid donates a proton to form its conjugate base. Describe the relationship between the strength of an acid and its conjugate base according to the Bronsted-Lowry theory. There is an inverse relationship: strong acids have weak conjugate bases, and weak acids have relatively strong conjugate bases.
