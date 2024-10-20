Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Calculating K For Overall Reaction definitions Flashcards

Back
Calculating K For Overall Reaction definitions
1/10
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A numerical value representing the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.
  • Overall Reaction
    The net chemical equation obtained by combining all the steps of a multi-step reaction.
  • Partial Reaction
    An individual step in a multi-step reaction, each with its own equilibrium constant.
  • Reaction Intermediate
    A compound that appears as both a reactant and a product in different steps of a reaction, canceling out in the overall equation.
  • Phase
    The physical state of a substance (solid, liquid, gas) which must match in partial and overall reactions.
  • Coefficient
    A number indicating the quantity of moles of a substance in a chemical equation.
  • Inverse
    The reciprocal of a value, used when reversing a reaction to adjust the equilibrium constant.
  • Multiply
    To increase the coefficients of a reaction, affecting the power of the equilibrium constant.
  • Cancel Out
    The process of removing intermediates from the overall reaction by matching reactants and products.
  • Sig Figs
    Significant figures, the digits in a number that contribute to its precision.