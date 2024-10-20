Calculating K For Overall Reaction definitions Flashcards
Calculating K For Overall Reaction definitions
- Equilibrium ConstantA numerical value representing the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.
- Overall ReactionThe net chemical equation obtained by combining all the steps of a multi-step reaction.
- Partial ReactionAn individual step in a multi-step reaction, each with its own equilibrium constant.
- Reaction IntermediateA compound that appears as both a reactant and a product in different steps of a reaction, canceling out in the overall equation.
- PhaseThe physical state of a substance (solid, liquid, gas) which must match in partial and overall reactions.
- CoefficientA number indicating the quantity of moles of a substance in a chemical equation.
- InverseThe reciprocal of a value, used when reversing a reaction to adjust the equilibrium constant.
- MultiplyTo increase the coefficients of a reaction, affecting the power of the equilibrium constant.
- Cancel OutThe process of removing intermediates from the overall reaction by matching reactants and products.
- Sig FigsSignificant figures, the digits in a number that contribute to its precision.