Calculating K For Overall Reaction definitions Flashcards

Equilibrium Constant A numerical value representing the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.

Overall Reaction The net chemical equation obtained by combining all the steps of a multi-step reaction.

Partial Reaction An individual step in a multi-step reaction, each with its own equilibrium constant.

Reaction Intermediate A compound that appears as both a reactant and a product in different steps of a reaction, canceling out in the overall equation.

Phase The physical state of a substance (solid, liquid, gas) which must match in partial and overall reactions.

Coefficient A number indicating the quantity of moles of a substance in a chemical equation.

Inverse The reciprocal of a value, used when reversing a reaction to adjust the equilibrium constant.

Multiply To increase the coefficients of a reaction, affecting the power of the equilibrium constant.

Cancel Out The process of removing intermediates from the overall reaction by matching reactants and products.