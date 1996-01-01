16. Chemical Equilibrium
Calculating K For Overall Reaction
Calculating K For Overall Reaction
Calculating K For Overall Reaction
Calculating Keq of the Overall Reaction
Calculate Kc for: C(s) + ½ O2(g) + H2(g) ⇌ ½ CH3OH(g) + ½ CO(g) Kc = ?
Given the following reactions:
4 C(s) + 2 O2(g) ⇌ 4 CO(g) Kp = 2.11 x 1043
CH3OH(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + 3 H2(g) Kp = 7.17 x 10–2
CO(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + H2(g) Kp = 2.00 x 103
A
1.13×1013
B
5.60×1013
C
1.37×1015
D
5.35×1013