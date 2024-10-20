Carboxylic Acid Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Carboxylic Acid An organic compound containing a carboxyl group, known for its weak acidic properties.

Acid-Base Reaction A chemical process where an acid donates a proton to a base, forming a conjugate base and a conjugate acid.

Base A substance that can accept protons from acids, often resulting in the formation of a conjugate base.

Proton A positively charged subatomic particle, often represented as H+ in chemical reactions.

Conjugate Base The species formed when an acid donates a proton during an acid-base reaction.

Carboxylate Anion The negatively charged ion formed when a carboxylic acid loses a proton.

Ethanoic Acid A common carboxylic acid, also known as acetic acid, with the formula CH3COOH.

Ethanoate The conjugate base of ethanoic acid, formed by the removal of a proton.

Weak Acid An acid that partially dissociates in solution, resulting in a relatively low concentration of hydrogen ions.