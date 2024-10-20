Skip to main content
Carboxylic Acid Reactions definitions Flashcards

Carboxylic Acid Reactions definitions
  • Carboxylic Acid
    An organic compound containing a carboxyl group, known for its weak acidic properties.
  • Acid-Base Reaction
    A chemical process where an acid donates a proton to a base, forming a conjugate base and a conjugate acid.
  • Base
    A substance that can accept protons from acids, often resulting in the formation of a conjugate base.
  • Proton
    A positively charged subatomic particle, often represented as H+ in chemical reactions.
  • Conjugate Base
    The species formed when an acid donates a proton during an acid-base reaction.
  • Carboxylate Anion
    The negatively charged ion formed when a carboxylic acid loses a proton.
  • Ethanoic Acid
    A common carboxylic acid, also known as acetic acid, with the formula CH3COOH.
  • Ethanoate
    The conjugate base of ethanoic acid, formed by the removal of a proton.
  • Weak Acid
    An acid that partially dissociates in solution, resulting in a relatively low concentration of hydrogen ions.
  • Organic Acid-Base Chemistry
    The study of acid-base reactions involving organic compounds, focusing on proton transfer.