Catalyst definitions Flashcards

Catalyst definitions
  • Catalyst
    A substance that speeds up a chemical reaction by lowering activation energy without being consumed.
  • Activation Energy
    The minimum energy required for reactants to transform into products in a chemical reaction.
  • Energy Diagram
    A graphical representation showing the energy changes during a chemical reaction.
  • Transition State
    The high-energy state between reactants and products in a chemical reaction.
  • Reactants
    Substances present at the start of a chemical reaction that are transformed into products.
  • Products
    Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.
  • Uncatalyzed Reaction
    A chemical reaction occurring without the presence of a catalyst, typically with higher activation energy.
  • Catalyzed Reaction
    A chemical reaction that occurs in the presence of a catalyst, characterized by lower activation energy.
  • Energy Barrier
    The energy threshold that reactants must overcome to form products in a chemical reaction.
  • Reaction Speed
    The rate at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction.