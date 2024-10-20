Catalyst definitions Flashcards
Catalyst definitions
- CatalystA substance that speeds up a chemical reaction by lowering activation energy without being consumed.
- Activation EnergyThe minimum energy required for reactants to transform into products in a chemical reaction.
- Energy DiagramA graphical representation showing the energy changes during a chemical reaction.
- Transition StateThe high-energy state between reactants and products in a chemical reaction.
- ReactantsSubstances present at the start of a chemical reaction that are transformed into products.
- ProductsSubstances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.
- Uncatalyzed ReactionA chemical reaction occurring without the presence of a catalyst, typically with higher activation energy.
- Catalyzed ReactionA chemical reaction that occurs in the presence of a catalyst, characterized by lower activation energy.
- Energy BarrierThe energy threshold that reactants must overcome to form products in a chemical reaction.
- Reaction SpeedThe rate at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction.