Catalyst definitions Flashcards

Catalyst A substance that speeds up a chemical reaction by lowering activation energy without being consumed.

Activation Energy The minimum energy required for reactants to transform into products in a chemical reaction.

Energy Diagram A graphical representation showing the energy changes during a chemical reaction.

Transition State The high-energy state between reactants and products in a chemical reaction.

Reactants Substances present at the start of a chemical reaction that are transformed into products.

Products Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.

Uncatalyzed Reaction A chemical reaction occurring without the presence of a catalyst, typically with higher activation energy.

Catalyzed Reaction A chemical reaction that occurs in the presence of a catalyst, characterized by lower activation energy.

Energy Barrier The energy threshold that reactants must overcome to form products in a chemical reaction.