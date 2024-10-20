Catalyst quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Catalyst quiz
  • Why are enzymes called catalysts?
    Enzymes are called catalysts because they accelerate chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy without being consumed in the process.
  • An inhibitor will have what effect on a reaction?
    An inhibitor will slow down or prevent a chemical reaction by increasing the activation energy or interfering with the catalyst.
  • Which of the following is responsible for lowering the activation energy of a chemical reaction? a) Inhibitor b) Catalyst c) Reactant d) Product
    b) Catalyst
  • How do enzymes act as catalysts in a chemical reaction?
    Enzymes act as catalysts by lowering the activation energy required for the reaction, allowing it to proceed more quickly and efficiently.
  • Enzymes act as catalysts to lower what aspect of a chemical reaction?
    Enzymes lower the activation energy of a chemical reaction.
  • Which process is used to speed up chemical reactions?
    The use of a catalyst is the process used to speed up chemical reactions.
  • Which substances are responsible for accelerating chemical reactions in cells?
    Enzymes are responsible for accelerating chemical reactions in cells.
  • What is the name of a molecule that speeds up chemical reactions and lowers activation energy?
    The molecule is called a catalyst.
  • Which of the following substances act as catalysts in the body? a) Hormones b) Enzymes c) Lipids d) Carbohydrates
    b) Enzymes
  • Which process would speed up a reaction rate by decreasing the activation energy?
    The addition of a catalyst would speed up a reaction rate by decreasing the activation energy.
  • What molecules catalyze chemical reactions?
    Enzymes catalyze chemical reactions.
  • How do enzymes and catalysts speed up chemical reactions?
    Enzymes and catalysts speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy, making it easier for reactants to transform into products.
  • What nutrient is responsible as a chemical catalyst for body processes?
    Enzymes, which are proteins, act as chemical catalysts for body processes.