Catalyst quiz Flashcards
Back
Catalyst quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Why are enzymes called catalysts?
You can tap to
flip the card.
👆
Why are enzymes called catalysts?
Enzymes are called catalysts because they accelerate chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy without being consumed in the process.
Track progress
1/13
Terms in this set (13)
Hide definitions
Why are enzymes called catalysts?
Enzymes are called catalysts because they accelerate chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy without being consumed in the process.
An inhibitor will have what effect on a reaction?
An inhibitor will slow down or prevent a chemical reaction by increasing the activation energy or interfering with the catalyst.
Which of the following is responsible for lowering the activation energy of a chemical reaction? a) Inhibitor b) Catalyst c) Reactant d) Product
b) Catalyst
How do enzymes act as catalysts in a chemical reaction?
Enzymes act as catalysts by lowering the activation energy required for the reaction, allowing it to proceed more quickly and efficiently.
Enzymes act as catalysts to lower what aspect of a chemical reaction?
Enzymes lower the activation energy of a chemical reaction.
Which process is used to speed up chemical reactions?
The use of a catalyst is the process used to speed up chemical reactions.
Which substances are responsible for accelerating chemical reactions in cells?
Enzymes are responsible for accelerating chemical reactions in cells.
What is the name of a molecule that speeds up chemical reactions and lowers activation energy?
The molecule is called a catalyst.
Which of the following substances act as catalysts in the body? a) Hormones b) Enzymes c) Lipids d) Carbohydrates
b) Enzymes
Which process would speed up a reaction rate by decreasing the activation energy?
The addition of a catalyst would speed up a reaction rate by decreasing the activation energy.
What molecules catalyze chemical reactions?
Enzymes catalyze chemical reactions.
How do enzymes and catalysts speed up chemical reactions?
Enzymes and catalysts speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy, making it easier for reactants to transform into products.
What nutrient is responsible as a chemical catalyst for body processes?
Enzymes, which are proteins, act as chemical catalysts for body processes.