Cell Notation quiz #1 Flashcards

What is cell notation, and how is it used to represent an electrochemical cell?
Cell notation is a concise way to describe the components and reactions in an electrochemical cell. It uses single lines to indicate phase boundaries and double lines for the physical boundary (such as a salt bridge) between the anode and cathode. The notation lists the anode (where oxidation occurs) on the left and the cathode (where reduction occurs) on the right, with lower oxidation states at the ends and higher oxidation states in the middle. This method quickly communicates the essential details of the cell without needing a full diagram.
What do single vertical lines represent in cell notation?
Single vertical lines in cell notation represent phase boundaries, indicating where two phases of the same substance coexist at equilibrium.
What do double vertical lines indicate in cell notation?
Double vertical lines indicate the physical boundary, such as a salt bridge, that separates the anode and cathode compartments in an electrochemical cell.
In cell notation, which side is the anode and which is the cathode?
In cell notation, the anode is always written on the left and the cathode on the right.
How are oxidation states arranged in cell notation?
Lower oxidation states are placed at the ends of the cell notation, while higher oxidation states are placed in the middle.
What is the role of the salt bridge in an electrochemical cell?
The salt bridge maintains electrical neutrality by allowing ions to flow between the anode and cathode compartments.
Why are electrons considered intermediates in redox reactions for cell notation?
Electrons are intermediates because they are produced at the anode and consumed at the cathode, and must cancel out when combining half-reactions.
What happens at the anode in a galvanic cell?
At the anode, oxidation occurs, meaning electrons are lost and the anode is negatively charged.
What is the significance of cell notation for chemists?
Cell notation allows chemists to quickly communicate the essential details of an electrochemical cell without drawing a full diagram.
In the example given, which species are present in the cathode compartment?
In the cathode compartment, copper(II) ions (Cu2+) and neutral copper (Cu) are present.