Cell Notation quiz #1 Flashcards

What is cell notation, and how is it used to represent an electrochemical cell?

Cell notation is a concise way to describe the components and reactions in an electrochemical cell. It uses single lines to indicate phase boundaries and double lines for the physical boundary (such as a salt bridge) between the anode and cathode. The notation lists the anode (where oxidation occurs) on the left and the cathode (where reduction occurs) on the right, with lower oxidation states at the ends and higher oxidation states in the middle. This method quickly communicates the essential details of the cell without needing a full diagram.