Cell Notation
Cell Notation Example
Write the half reactions as well as the overall net ionic equation for the following line notation:
Fe (s) | Fe2+ (aq) || H+ (aq) | H2 (g) | Pt (s)
The cell notation for a redox reaction is given as the following at (T= 298 K). Calculate the cell potential for the reaction at 25ºC.
Zn (s) | Zn2+ (aq, 0.37 M) || Ni2+ (aq, 0.059 M) | Ni (s)
Standard Reduction Potentials
Zn2+ (aq) + 2 e– →. Zn (s) E°red = - 0.7621
Ni2+ (aq) + 2 e– → Ni (s) E°red = - 0.2300
What is the [Cu2+] for the following cell notation diagram if the cell potential is 0.4404 V?
Cu | Cu2+ (aq, ? M) || Ag+(aq, 0.50 M) | Ag
Cu2+ (aq) + 2 e– →. Cu (s) E°red = + 0.3394
Ag+ (aq) + e– → Ag (s) E°red= + 0.8000