Cell Potential and Equilibrium definitions Flashcards

Cell Potential and Equilibrium definitions

Cell Potential and Equilibrium definitions
  • Gibbs Free Energy
    A thermodynamic quantity representing the amount of energy available to do work at constant temperature and pressure.
  • Standard Cell Potential
    The voltage difference between two half-cells in an electrochemical cell under standard conditions.
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A dimensionless number that expresses the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.
  • Faraday's Constant
    A physical constant representing the charge of one mole of electrons, approximately 96,485 C/mol.
  • Gas Constant
    A constant used in equations of state, equal to 8.314 J/mol K, relating energy scale to temperature scale.
  • Redox Reaction
    A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons between two species, affecting oxidation states.
  • Volts
    The derived unit for electric potential, electric potential difference, and electromotive force.
  • Kelvin
    The base unit of temperature in the International System of Units (SI), starting from absolute zero.
  • Moles
    A unit of measurement for amount of substance, representing Avogadro's number of particles.
  • ln
    The natural logarithm, a logarithm to the base of the mathematical constant e.