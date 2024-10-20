Cell Potential and Equilibrium definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Gibbs Free Energy A thermodynamic quantity representing the amount of energy available to do work at constant temperature and pressure.

Standard Cell Potential The voltage difference between two half-cells in an electrochemical cell under standard conditions.

Equilibrium Constant A dimensionless number that expresses the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.

Faraday's Constant A physical constant representing the charge of one mole of electrons, approximately 96,485 C/mol.

Gas Constant A constant used in equations of state, equal to 8.314 J/mol K, relating energy scale to temperature scale.

Redox Reaction A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons between two species, affecting oxidation states.

Volts The derived unit for electric potential, electric potential difference, and electromotive force.

Kelvin The base unit of temperature in the International System of Units (SI), starting from absolute zero.

Moles A unit of measurement for amount of substance, representing Avogadro's number of particles.