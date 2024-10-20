Cell Potential and Equilibrium definitions Flashcards
Back
Cell Potential and Equilibrium definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Gibbs Free EnergyA thermodynamic quantity representing the amount of energy available to do work at constant temperature and pressure.
- Standard Cell PotentialThe voltage difference between two half-cells in an electrochemical cell under standard conditions.
- Equilibrium ConstantA dimensionless number that expresses the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.
- Faraday's ConstantA physical constant representing the charge of one mole of electrons, approximately 96,485 C/mol.
- Gas ConstantA constant used in equations of state, equal to 8.314 J/mol K, relating energy scale to temperature scale.
- Redox ReactionA chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons between two species, affecting oxidation states.
- VoltsThe derived unit for electric potential, electric potential difference, and electromotive force.
- KelvinThe base unit of temperature in the International System of Units (SI), starting from absolute zero.
- MolesA unit of measurement for amount of substance, representing Avogadro's number of particles.
- lnThe natural logarithm, a logarithm to the base of the mathematical constant e.