20. Electrochemistry
Cell Potential and Equilibrium
1
concept
∆Eº, ∆G and K Formulas
2m
2
example
Cell Potential and Equilibrium Example
2m
3
ProblemProblem
Calculate the equilibrium constant for the following reaction at 25ºC.
Fe (s) + I2 (s) → Fe2+ (aq) + 2 I – (aq)
Given the following reduction potentials:
Fe2+(aq) + 2 e– →. Fe (s) E°red = – 0.45 V
I2 (s) + 2 e– →. 2 I – (aq) E°red = + 0.54 V
A
1.15 x 1011
B
2.96 x 1033
C
3.91 x 105
D
8.17 x 10-3