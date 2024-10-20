Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy definitions Flashcards
Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy definitions
- Gibbs Free EnergyRepresents the maximum electrical work that can be created in an electrochemical cell.
- Standard Cell PotentialThe voltage of an electrochemical cell under standard conditions, measured in volts.
- Faraday's ConstantA constant representing the charge of 1 mole of electrons, approximately 96,485 coulombs.
- Redox ReactionA chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons from one species to another.
- CoulombA unit of electric charge, where 1 coulomb equals 1 joule per volt.
- VoltThe unit of electric potential, representing the potential difference that drives current.
- KilojouleA unit of energy equal to 1,000 joules, often used to express Gibbs free energy.
- Moles of ElectronsThe quantity of electrons transferred in a redox reaction, denoted by 'n'.
- Michael FaradayA British scientist after whom Faraday's constant is named, known for his work in electromagnetism.
- SpontaneityThe tendency of a process to occur without external influence, related to Gibbs free energy.