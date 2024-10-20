Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Gibbs Free Energy Represents the maximum electrical work that can be created in an electrochemical cell.

Standard Cell Potential The voltage of an electrochemical cell under standard conditions, measured in volts.

Faraday's Constant A constant representing the charge of 1 mole of electrons, approximately 96,485 coulombs.

Redox Reaction A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons from one species to another.

Coulomb A unit of electric charge, where 1 coulomb equals 1 joule per volt.

Volt The unit of electric potential, representing the potential difference that drives current.

Kilojoule A unit of energy equal to 1,000 joules, often used to express Gibbs free energy.

Moles of Electrons The quantity of electrons transferred in a redox reaction, denoted by 'n'.

Michael Faraday A British scientist after whom Faraday's constant is named, known for his work in electromagnetism.