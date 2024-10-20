Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy definitions
  • Gibbs Free Energy
    Represents the maximum electrical work that can be created in an electrochemical cell.
  • Standard Cell Potential
    The voltage of an electrochemical cell under standard conditions, measured in volts.
  • Faraday's Constant
    A constant representing the charge of 1 mole of electrons, approximately 96,485 coulombs.
  • Redox Reaction
    A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons from one species to another.
  • Coulomb
    A unit of electric charge, where 1 coulomb equals 1 joule per volt.
  • Volt
    The unit of electric potential, representing the potential difference that drives current.
  • Kilojoule
    A unit of energy equal to 1,000 joules, often used to express Gibbs free energy.
  • Moles of Electrons
    The quantity of electrons transferred in a redox reaction, denoted by 'n'.
  • Michael Faraday
    A British scientist after whom Faraday's constant is named, known for his work in electromagnetism.
  • Spontaneity
    The tendency of a process to occur without external influence, related to Gibbs free energy.