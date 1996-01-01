20. Electrochemistry
Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy
Cell Potential and ∆G Formula
Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy Example
Faraday's Constant
Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy Example
ProblemProblem
What is the gibbs free energy change for the given reaction at 25ºC?
Au3+ (aq) + 3 Li (s) →. Au (s) + 3 Li+ (aq)
Given the following reduction potentials:
Au3+(aq) + 3 e– →. Au (s) E°red = + 1.50 Volts
Li+ (aq) + e– →. Li (s) E°red = – 3.04 Volts
A
+1314 kJ
B
-131.4 kJ
C
-1314 kJ
D
+109.5 kJ
ProblemProblem
The reduction of chlorate is given by the equation:
ClO3– (aq) + 6 H3O+ (aq) → Cl – (aq) + 9 H2O (l)
If the standard cell potential is given as 1.373 V, how many electrons are transferred under standard conditions?
A
7
B
5
C
2
D
3