Cell Potential: ∆G and K definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Spontaneous Reaction A process with a standard cell potential greater than zero and a negative Gibbs free energy change.

Standard Cell Potential The voltage difference between two half-cells in an electrochemical cell under standard conditions.

Gibbs Free Energy A thermodynamic quantity representing the amount of energy available to do work.

Equilibrium Constant A number that expresses the ratio of products to reactants at equilibrium.

Nernst Equation An equation that relates the cell potential to the equilibrium constant and temperature.

Faraday's Constant The charge of one mole of electrons, approximately 96,485 C/mol e-.

Gas Constant A physical constant denoted by R, approximately 8.314 J/mol·K.

Temperature A measure of the thermal energy within a system, typically in Kelvin for these equations.

Moles of Electrons The quantity of electrons transferred in a redox reaction, denoted by N.