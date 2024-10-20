Skip to main content
Cell Potential: ∆G and K definitions Flashcards

  • Spontaneous Reaction
    A process with a standard cell potential greater than zero and a negative Gibbs free energy change.
  • Standard Cell Potential
    The voltage difference between two half-cells in an electrochemical cell under standard conditions.
  • Gibbs Free Energy
    A thermodynamic quantity representing the amount of energy available to do work.
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A number that expresses the ratio of products to reactants at equilibrium.
  • Nernst Equation
    An equation that relates the cell potential to the equilibrium constant and temperature.
  • Faraday's Constant
    The charge of one mole of electrons, approximately 96,485 C/mol e-.
  • Gas Constant
    A physical constant denoted by R, approximately 8.314 J/mol·K.
  • Temperature
    A measure of the thermal energy within a system, typically in Kelvin for these equations.
  • Moles of Electrons
    The quantity of electrons transferred in a redox reaction, denoted by N.
  • Triangle Diagram
    A visual representation connecting standard cell potential, Gibbs free energy, and equilibrium constant.