20. Electrochemistry
Cell Potential: ∆G and K
concept
Relationship between ∆Eº, ∆G and K
example
Cell Potential: G and K Example
Problem
Given the following standard reduction potentials, determine Ksp for Hg2Cl2(s) at 25 °C.
Hg22+ (aq) + 2 e– → 2 Hg (l) E°red = + 0.789 V
Hg2Cl2 (s) + 2 e– → 2 Hg (l) + 2 Cl – (aq) E°red = + 0.271 V
A
4.93 x 1011
B
2.18 x 1016
C
3.27 x 1017
D
6.74 x 104
Problem
What is the value of the cell potential for the 4 electron transfer reaction below if the equilibrium mixture contains 0.255 M of CH4, 1.10 M CO2, 0.388 M CO and 0.250 M H2 at 25ºC?
CH4 (g) + CO2 (g) ⇌. 2 CO (g) + 2 H2 (g)
A
+1.2720 V
B
-0.2810 V
C
+0.3021 V
D
-0.0218 V
Problem
Given the reaction: 2 Cl2 (g) + 2 H2O (g) ⇌ 4 HCl (g) + O2 (g) Kp = 7.5x10-2, calculate the Gibbs Free Energy change for the reaction below at 30ºC.
8 HCl (g) + 2 O2 (g) ⇌ 4 Cl2 (g) + 4 H2O (g)
A
-1.3 x 104 J/mol
B
-2.9 x 103 J/mol
C
+4.3 x 105 J/mol
D
+7.7 x 107 J/mol