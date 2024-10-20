Cell Potential: Standard definitions Flashcards
- Standard Cell PotentialMeasure of an electrochemical cell's ability to produce electric current, calculated as cathode potential minus anode potential.
- Reduction PotentialPotential of a half-cell to gain electrons, measured in volts, indicating its tendency to be reduced.
- CathodeElectrode where reduction occurs in an electrochemical cell, having a higher reduction potential in galvanic cells.
- AnodeElectrode where oxidation occurs in an electrochemical cell, having a lower reduction potential in galvanic cells.
- VoltsUnit of electric potential, equivalent to joules per coulomb, representing work done per unit charge.
- CoulombSI unit of electric charge, represented by the symbol C, used to quantify the amount of charge.
- Galvanic CellType of electrochemical cell where spontaneous reactions occur, producing a positive standard cell potential.
- Electrolytic CellType of electrochemical cell where non-spontaneous reactions occur, resulting in a negative standard cell potential.
- Half CellPart of an electrochemical cell where either oxidation or reduction occurs, consisting of an electrode and electrolyte.
- Spontaneous ReactionReaction that occurs naturally under given conditions, indicated by a positive standard cell potential.
- Non-spontaneous ReactionReaction that does not occur naturally, requiring external energy, indicated by a negative standard cell potential.