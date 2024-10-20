Cell Potential: Standard definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Standard Cell Potential Measure of an electrochemical cell's ability to produce electric current, calculated as cathode potential minus anode potential.

Reduction Potential Potential of a half-cell to gain electrons, measured in volts, indicating its tendency to be reduced.

Cathode Electrode where reduction occurs in an electrochemical cell, having a higher reduction potential in galvanic cells.

Anode Electrode where oxidation occurs in an electrochemical cell, having a lower reduction potential in galvanic cells.

Volts Unit of electric potential, equivalent to joules per coulomb, representing work done per unit charge.

Coulomb SI unit of electric charge, represented by the symbol C, used to quantify the amount of charge.

Galvanic Cell Type of electrochemical cell where spontaneous reactions occur, producing a positive standard cell potential.

Electrolytic Cell Type of electrochemical cell where non-spontaneous reactions occur, resulting in a negative standard cell potential.

Half Cell Part of an electrochemical cell where either oxidation or reduction occurs, consisting of an electrode and electrolyte.

Spontaneous Reaction Reaction that occurs naturally under given conditions, indicated by a positive standard cell potential.