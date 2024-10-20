Skip to main content
Cell Potential: Standard definitions Flashcards

Cell Potential: Standard definitions
  • Standard Cell Potential
    Measure of an electrochemical cell's ability to produce electric current, calculated as cathode potential minus anode potential.
  • Reduction Potential
    Potential of a half-cell to gain electrons, measured in volts, indicating its tendency to be reduced.
  • Cathode
    Electrode where reduction occurs in an electrochemical cell, having a higher reduction potential in galvanic cells.
  • Anode
    Electrode where oxidation occurs in an electrochemical cell, having a lower reduction potential in galvanic cells.
  • Volts
    Unit of electric potential, equivalent to joules per coulomb, representing work done per unit charge.
  • Coulomb
    SI unit of electric charge, represented by the symbol C, used to quantify the amount of charge.
  • Galvanic Cell
    Type of electrochemical cell where spontaneous reactions occur, producing a positive standard cell potential.
  • Electrolytic Cell
    Type of electrochemical cell where non-spontaneous reactions occur, resulting in a negative standard cell potential.
  • Half Cell
    Part of an electrochemical cell where either oxidation or reduction occurs, consisting of an electrode and electrolyte.
  • Spontaneous Reaction
    Reaction that occurs naturally under given conditions, indicated by a positive standard cell potential.
  • Non-spontaneous Reaction
    Reaction that does not occur naturally, requiring external energy, indicated by a negative standard cell potential.