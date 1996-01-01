Cell Potential: Standard
Standard Cell Potential Calculations
Standard Cell Potential Example
Galvanic Cell and Standard Cell Potential
Standard Cell Potential Example
Calculate the standard cell potential of an electrolytic cell when given the following half reactions.
Standard Reduction Potentials
Fe3+ (aq) + e – → Fe2+ (aq) E°red = + 0.769 V
Li+ (aq) + e – → Li (s) E°red = – 3.04 V
Use the standard half-cell potentials listed below to calculate the standard cell potential for the following reaction occurring in an electrochemical cell at 25°C.
3 Cl2 (g) + 2 Fe (s) → 6 Cl – (aq) + 2 Fe3+ (aq)
Standard Reduction Potentials
Cl2 (g) + 2 e– → 2 Cl – (aq) E°red = + 1.396 V
Fe3+ (aq) + 3 e– → Fe (s) E°red = – 0.040 V
Predict whether the following reaction will occur as written based on the calculated Eºcell.
Ag+ (aq) + Au (s) → Ag (s) + Au3+ (aq)
Standard Reduction Potentials
Ag+(aq) + e– → Ag (s) E°red = + 0.80 V
Au3+ (aq) + 3 e– → Au (s) E°red = + 1.50 V