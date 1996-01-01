Cell Potential: Standard quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you calculate the standard cell potential (E°cell) for a reaction at 25°C?

To calculate the standard cell potential (E°cell) at 25°C, subtract the standard reduction potential of the anode from that of the cathode: E°cell = E°(cathode) - E°(anode). Use standard conditions (1 M, 1 atm, pH 7) and ensure you identify which half-cell is the cathode (higher E°red) and which is the anode (lower E°red). A positive E°cell indicates a spontaneous (galvanic/voltaic) cell.