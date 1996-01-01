Cell Potential: Standard quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Cell Potential: Standard quiz #1

Cell Potential: Standard quiz #1
  • How do you calculate the standard cell potential (E°cell) for a reaction at 25°C?
    To calculate the standard cell potential (E°cell) at 25°C, subtract the standard reduction potential of the anode from that of the cathode: E°cell = E°(cathode) - E°(anode). Use standard conditions (1 M, 1 atm, pH 7) and ensure you identify which half-cell is the cathode (higher E°red) and which is the anode (lower E°red). A positive E°cell indicates a spontaneous (galvanic/voltaic) cell.
  • What are the standard conditions required when measuring standard cell potential (E°cell)?
    Standard conditions are 1 M concentration for ions, 1 atm pressure, and pH 7.
  • What physical quantity does the unit 'volt' (V) represent in the context of cell potential?
    Volt represents the amount of work done per unit charge as electrons move between electrodes; it is equivalent to joules per coulomb (J/C).
  • What is the SI unit for electric charge, and what symbol is used for it?
    The SI unit for electric charge is the coulomb, represented by the symbol 'C'.
  • In a galvanic (voltaic) cell, which compartment has the higher standard reduction potential?
    In a galvanic cell, the cathode compartment has the higher standard reduction potential.
  • What does a negative standard cell potential (E°cell < 0) indicate about the reaction?
    A negative E°cell indicates the reaction is non-spontaneous, typical of an electrolytic cell.
  • How do the roles of cathode and anode differ between galvanic and electrolytic cells regarding standard reduction potential?
    In galvanic cells, the cathode has the higher E°red; in electrolytic cells, the cathode has the lower E°red.
  • What is the relationship between the type of electrochemical cell and the sign of E°cell?
    Galvanic cells have E°cell > 0 (spontaneous), while electrolytic cells have E°cell < 0 (non-spontaneous).
  • Why is it important to correctly identify the cathode and anode when calculating E°cell?
    Correctly identifying the cathode and anode ensures the proper application of the formula and accurate determination of cell spontaneity.
  • What are the two main types of electrochemical cells discussed in relation to standard cell potential?
    The two main types are galvanic (voltaic) cells and electrolytic cells.