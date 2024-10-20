Cell Potential: The Nernst Equation definitions Flashcards
Back
Cell Potential: The Nernst Equation definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Cell PotentialThe voltage difference between two electrodes in an electrochemical cell.
- Nernst EquationA formula used to calculate the cell potential under non-standard conditions.
- Reaction QuotientA ratio of product to reactant concentrations, excluding solids and liquids.
- Standard Cell PotentialThe cell potential measured under standard conditions: 1 M concentration, 1 atm pressure, pH 7.
- Electrochemical CellA device that generates electrical energy from chemical reactions.
- Redox ReactionA chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons between two species.
- VoltageThe electrical potential difference between two points in a circuit.
- Moles of ElectronsThe quantity of electrons transferred in a redox reaction.
- Ion ConcentrationThe amount of ions present in a solution, typically measured in molarity.
- Equilibrium ConstantA value that expresses the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.