Cell Potential: The Nernst Equation definitions Flashcards

Cell Potential: The Nernst Equation definitions
  • Cell Potential
    The voltage difference between two electrodes in an electrochemical cell.
  • Nernst Equation
    A formula used to calculate the cell potential under non-standard conditions.
  • Reaction Quotient
    A ratio of product to reactant concentrations, excluding solids and liquids.
  • Standard Cell Potential
    The cell potential measured under standard conditions: 1 M concentration, 1 atm pressure, pH 7.
  • Electrochemical Cell
    A device that generates electrical energy from chemical reactions.
  • Redox Reaction
    A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons between two species.
  • Voltage
    The electrical potential difference between two points in a circuit.
  • Moles of Electrons
    The quantity of electrons transferred in a redox reaction.
  • Ion Concentration
    The amount of ions present in a solution, typically measured in molarity.
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A value that expresses the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.