Cell Potential: The Nernst Equation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Cell Potential The voltage difference between two electrodes in an electrochemical cell.

Nernst Equation A formula used to calculate the cell potential under non-standard conditions.

Reaction Quotient A ratio of product to reactant concentrations, excluding solids and liquids.

Standard Cell Potential The cell potential measured under standard conditions: 1 M concentration, 1 atm pressure, pH 7.

Electrochemical Cell A device that generates electrical energy from chemical reactions.

Redox Reaction A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons between two species.

Voltage The electrical potential difference between two points in a circuit.

Moles of Electrons The quantity of electrons transferred in a redox reaction.

Ion Concentration The amount of ions present in a solution, typically measured in molarity.