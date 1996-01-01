20. Electrochemistry
Cell Potential: The Nernst Equation
concept
The Reaction Quotient
example
The Reaction Quotient Example
concept
The Nernst Equation
example
The Nernst Equation Example
ProblemProblem
If [Br –] = 0.010 M and [Al3+] = 0.022 M, predict whether the following reaction would proceed spontaneously as written at 25ºC:
Al (s) + Br2 (l) ⇌. Al3+ (aq) + Br – (aq)
Standard Reduction Potentials
Al3+ (aq) + 3 e– → Al (s) E°red = – 1.66 V
Br2 (l) + 2 e – 2 → Br– (aq) E°red = + 1.09 V
2.90 V
2.60 V
3.03 V
2.75 V
ProblemProblem
Determine [Fe2+] for the following galvanic cell at 25ºC if given [Sn2+] = 0.072 M, [Fe3+] = 0.0219 M, and [Sn4+] = 0.00345 M.
Sn2+ (aq) + 2 Fe3+ (aq) ⇌. Sn4+ (aq) + 2 Fe2+ (aq) Ecell = + 0.68 V
Standard Reduction Potentials
Sn4+ (aq) + 2 e– →. Sn2+ (aq) E°red = + 0.151 V
Fe3+ (aq) + e– → Fe2+ (aq) E°red = + 0.771 V
0.13150 M
0.00968 M
0.08180 M
0.01936 M
