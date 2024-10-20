Chemical Bonds definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Chemical bonds Attractive forces holding atoms or ions together in a compound, driven by the desire to achieve a noble gas electron configuration.

Ionic bonding Involves transfer of electrons from metals to nonmetals, forming oppositely charged ions that attract each other.

Covalent bonding Involves sharing of valence electrons between nonmetals to fill their outer shells, forming single or double bonds.

Metallic bonding Attraction between free-floating valence electrons and positively charged metal ions, responsible for metal properties.

Noble gases Elements with filled outer electron shells, serving as a model for other elements to achieve stability.

Cation A positively charged ion, typically formed when a metal loses electrons.

Anion A negatively charged ion, typically formed when a nonmetal gains electrons.

Exothermic reaction A process that releases energy, often occurring during the formation of ionic bonds.

Valence electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, involved in forming chemical bonds.

Sodium chloride An ionic compound formed by the transfer of electrons from sodium to chlorine.

Single bond A covalent bond involving the sharing of one pair of electrons between two atoms.

Double bond A covalent bond involving the sharing of two pairs of electrons between two atoms.

Malleability A physical property of metals allowing them to be shaped or deformed without breaking.

Conductivity The ability of a material, particularly metals, to conduct electricity due to free-moving electrons.