Chemical Bonds definitions Flashcards

Chemical Bonds definitions

Chemical Bonds definitions
  • Chemical bonds
    Attractive forces holding atoms or ions together in a compound, driven by the desire to achieve a noble gas electron configuration.
  • Ionic bonding
    Involves transfer of electrons from metals to nonmetals, forming oppositely charged ions that attract each other.
  • Covalent bonding
    Involves sharing of valence electrons between nonmetals to fill their outer shells, forming single or double bonds.
  • Metallic bonding
    Attraction between free-floating valence electrons and positively charged metal ions, responsible for metal properties.
  • Noble gases
    Elements with filled outer electron shells, serving as a model for other elements to achieve stability.
  • Cation
    A positively charged ion, typically formed when a metal loses electrons.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion, typically formed when a nonmetal gains electrons.
  • Exothermic reaction
    A process that releases energy, often occurring during the formation of ionic bonds.
  • Valence electrons
    Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, involved in forming chemical bonds.
  • Sodium chloride
    An ionic compound formed by the transfer of electrons from sodium to chlorine.
  • Single bond
    A covalent bond involving the sharing of one pair of electrons between two atoms.
  • Double bond
    A covalent bond involving the sharing of two pairs of electrons between two atoms.
  • Malleability
    A physical property of metals allowing them to be shaped or deformed without breaking.
  • Conductivity
    The ability of a material, particularly metals, to conduct electricity due to free-moving electrons.
  • Electron configuration
    The distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, crucial for understanding chemical bonding.