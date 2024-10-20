Chemical Bonds definitions Flashcards
- Chemical bondsAttractive forces holding atoms or ions together in a compound, driven by the desire to achieve a noble gas electron configuration.
- Ionic bondingInvolves transfer of electrons from metals to nonmetals, forming oppositely charged ions that attract each other.
- Covalent bondingInvolves sharing of valence electrons between nonmetals to fill their outer shells, forming single or double bonds.
- Metallic bondingAttraction between free-floating valence electrons and positively charged metal ions, responsible for metal properties.
- Noble gasesElements with filled outer electron shells, serving as a model for other elements to achieve stability.
- CationA positively charged ion, typically formed when a metal loses electrons.
- AnionA negatively charged ion, typically formed when a nonmetal gains electrons.
- Exothermic reactionA process that releases energy, often occurring during the formation of ionic bonds.
- Valence electronsElectrons in the outermost shell of an atom, involved in forming chemical bonds.
- Sodium chlorideAn ionic compound formed by the transfer of electrons from sodium to chlorine.
- Single bondA covalent bond involving the sharing of one pair of electrons between two atoms.
- Double bondA covalent bond involving the sharing of two pairs of electrons between two atoms.
- MalleabilityA physical property of metals allowing them to be shaped or deformed without breaking.
- ConductivityThe ability of a material, particularly metals, to conduct electricity due to free-moving electrons.
- Electron configurationThe distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, crucial for understanding chemical bonding.