Chemical Bonds quiz #1 Flashcards

Chemical Bonds quiz #1
Chemical Bonds quiz #1
Which of these bonds is weakest: ionic, covalent, or hydrogen?
Hydrogen bonds are generally the weakest compared to ionic and covalent bonds.Which bonds are found inside a water molecule?
Covalent bonds are found inside a water molecule, holding the hydrogen and oxygen atoms together.Which type of bond represents a weak chemical bond?
Hydrogen bonds represent a weak chemical bond.Which of these atoms is most likely to share electrons with other atoms: sodium, chlorine, or neon?
Chlorine is most likely to share electrons with other atoms, as it forms covalent bonds.Which of the following statements is true of the bonds in a water molecule: they are ionic, they are covalent, or they are metallic?
The bonds in a water molecule are covalent.Which parts of atoms can interact (react) to form chemical bonds?
Valence electrons are the parts of atoms that interact to form chemical bonds.What type of bond holds the hydrogen and oxygen atoms together in a water molecule?
Covalent bonds hold the hydrogen and oxygen atoms together in a water molecule.Which statement describes a property of covalent compounds?
Covalent compounds involve the sharing of electrons between nonmetals.What is a nonpolar covalent bond?
A nonpolar covalent bond is a type of bond where electrons are shared equally between two atoms.Water consists of one oxygen atom joined to two hydrogen atoms by what type of bonds?
Water consists of covalent bonds between the oxygen and hydrogen atoms.Which of the following is not a characteristic of bonds: they store energy, they involve electron transfer, or they are always ionic?
Bonds are not always ionic; they can also be covalent or metallic.What happens to chemical bonds during chemical reactions?
Chemical bonds are broken and formed during chemical reactions, leading to the rearrangement of atoms.What name is given to the bond between water molecules?
The bond between water molecules is called a hydrogen bond.Which of the following bonds is a nonpolar covalent bond: H-H, H-O, or Na-Cl?
H-H is a nonpolar covalent bond.Which type of chemical bond requires the transfer of electrons between atoms?
Ionic bonds require the transfer of electrons between atoms.What kind of bond is formed between the two hydrogen atoms and the single oxygen atom in a water molecule?
Covalent bonds are formed between the hydrogen atoms and the oxygen atom in a water molecule.How are polar covalent bonds different from nonpolar covalent bonds?
Polar covalent bonds involve unequal sharing of electrons, while nonpolar covalent bonds involve equal sharing.Which type of bond forms when electrons are equally shared between two atoms?
A nonpolar covalent bond forms when electrons are equally shared between two atoms.Atoms that share electrons have what type of bonds?
Atoms that share electrons have covalent bonds.What type of electron is available to form bonds?
Valence electrons are available to form bonds.Which type of bond involves two nonmetals: covalent, ionic, metallic, or polar?
Covalent bonds involve two nonmetals.What happens to the stability of atoms when they form covalent bonds?
The stability of atoms increases when they form covalent bonds, as they achieve a filled outer shell.Which of the following best describes a covalent bond?
A covalent bond involves the sharing of electrons between nonmetal atoms.Which type of bond shares electrons?
Covalent bonds share electrons.A molecule of water (H2O) is formed by what type of bond?
A molecule of water is formed by covalent bonds.What type of bond shares electrons?
Covalent bonds share electrons.What type of chemical bonds share electrons between atoms?
Covalent bonds share electrons between atoms.What type of bond attracts one water molecule to another?
Hydrogen bonds attract one water molecule to another.Which type of chemical bond generates polarity within a water molecule?
Polar covalent bonds generate polarity within a water molecule.Which type of chemical bond holds the atoms together within a molecule of water?
Covalent bonds hold the atoms together within a molecule of water.In which type of bond do atoms share electrons?
Atoms share electrons in covalent bonds.What is the difference between a polar covalent bond and a nonpolar covalent bond?
A polar covalent bond involves unequal sharing of electrons, while a nonpolar covalent bond involves equal sharing.What type of chemical bond forms between two atoms bearing opposite charges?
Ionic bonds form between two atoms bearing opposite charges.What is the difference between covalent bonds and ionic bonds?
Covalent bonds involve sharing electrons between nonmetals, while ionic bonds involve transferring electrons from metals to nonmetals.Which type of bond forms when shared electrons are not shared equally?
Polar covalent bonds form when shared electrons are not shared equally.Which type of bonds form between the oxygen and hydrogen atoms within a water molecule?
Covalent bonds form between the oxygen and hydrogen atoms within a water molecule.Which types of chemical bonds involve the sharing of electrons?
Covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons.Are the atoms really “sharing” electrons in covalent bonds?
Yes, in covalent bonds, atoms share electrons to achieve a filled outer shell.What makes ionic bonds different from covalent bonds?
Ionic bonds involve the transfer of electrons, while covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons.What type of chemical bond is formed when one atom donates an electron to another atom?
An ionic bond is formed when one atom donates an electron to another atom.