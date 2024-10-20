Chemical Bonds quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Chemical Bonds quiz #1
  • Which of these bonds is weakest: ionic, covalent, or hydrogen?
    Hydrogen bonds are generally the weakest compared to ionic and covalent bonds.
  • Which bonds are found inside a water molecule?
    Covalent bonds are found inside a water molecule, holding the hydrogen and oxygen atoms together.
  • Which type of bond represents a weak chemical bond?
    Hydrogen bonds represent a weak chemical bond.
  • Which of these atoms is most likely to share electrons with other atoms: sodium, chlorine, or neon?
    Chlorine is most likely to share electrons with other atoms, as it forms covalent bonds.
  • Which of the following statements is true of the bonds in a water molecule: they are ionic, they are covalent, or they are metallic?
    The bonds in a water molecule are covalent.
  • Which parts of atoms can interact (react) to form chemical bonds?
    Valence electrons are the parts of atoms that interact to form chemical bonds.
  • What type of bond holds the hydrogen and oxygen atoms together in a water molecule?
    Covalent bonds hold the hydrogen and oxygen atoms together in a water molecule.
  • Which statement describes a property of covalent compounds?
    Covalent compounds involve the sharing of electrons between nonmetals.
  • What is a nonpolar covalent bond?
    A nonpolar covalent bond is a type of bond where electrons are shared equally between two atoms.
  • Water consists of one oxygen atom joined to two hydrogen atoms by what type of bonds?
    Water consists of covalent bonds between the oxygen and hydrogen atoms.
  • Which of the following is not a characteristic of bonds: they store energy, they involve electron transfer, or they are always ionic?
    Bonds are not always ionic; they can also be covalent or metallic.
  • What happens to chemical bonds during chemical reactions?
    Chemical bonds are broken and formed during chemical reactions, leading to the rearrangement of atoms.
  • What name is given to the bond between water molecules?
    The bond between water molecules is called a hydrogen bond.
  • Which of the following bonds is a nonpolar covalent bond: H-H, H-O, or Na-Cl?
    H-H is a nonpolar covalent bond.
  • Which type of chemical bond requires the transfer of electrons between atoms?
    Ionic bonds require the transfer of electrons between atoms.
  • What kind of bond is formed between the two hydrogen atoms and the single oxygen atom in a water molecule?
    Covalent bonds are formed between the hydrogen atoms and the oxygen atom in a water molecule.
  • How are polar covalent bonds different from nonpolar covalent bonds?
    Polar covalent bonds involve unequal sharing of electrons, while nonpolar covalent bonds involve equal sharing.
  • Which type of bond forms when electrons are equally shared between two atoms?
    A nonpolar covalent bond forms when electrons are equally shared between two atoms.
  • Atoms that share electrons have what type of bonds?
    Atoms that share electrons have covalent bonds.
  • What type of electron is available to form bonds?
    Valence electrons are available to form bonds.
  • Which type of bond involves two nonmetals: covalent, ionic, metallic, or polar?
    Covalent bonds involve two nonmetals.
  • What happens to the stability of atoms when they form covalent bonds?
    The stability of atoms increases when they form covalent bonds, as they achieve a filled outer shell.
  • Which of the following best describes a covalent bond?
    A covalent bond involves the sharing of electrons between nonmetal atoms.
  • Which type of bond shares electrons?
    Covalent bonds share electrons.
  • A molecule of water (H2O) is formed by what type of bond?
    A molecule of water is formed by covalent bonds.
  • What type of bond shares electrons?
    Covalent bonds share electrons.
  • What type of chemical bonds share electrons between atoms?
    Covalent bonds share electrons between atoms.
  • What type of bond attracts one water molecule to another?
    Hydrogen bonds attract one water molecule to another.
  • Which type of chemical bond generates polarity within a water molecule?
    Polar covalent bonds generate polarity within a water molecule.
  • Which type of chemical bond holds the atoms together within a molecule of water?
    Covalent bonds hold the atoms together within a molecule of water.
  • In which type of bond do atoms share electrons?
    Atoms share electrons in covalent bonds.
  • What is the difference between a polar covalent bond and a nonpolar covalent bond?
    A polar covalent bond involves unequal sharing of electrons, while a nonpolar covalent bond involves equal sharing.
  • What type of chemical bond forms between two atoms bearing opposite charges?
    Ionic bonds form between two atoms bearing opposite charges.
  • What is the difference between covalent bonds and ionic bonds?
    Covalent bonds involve sharing electrons between nonmetals, while ionic bonds involve transferring electrons from metals to nonmetals.
  • Which type of bond forms when shared electrons are not shared equally?
    Polar covalent bonds form when shared electrons are not shared equally.
  • Which type of bonds form between the oxygen and hydrogen atoms within a water molecule?
    Covalent bonds form between the oxygen and hydrogen atoms within a water molecule.
  • Which types of chemical bonds involve the sharing of electrons?
    Covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons.
  • Are the atoms really “sharing” electrons in covalent bonds?
    Yes, in covalent bonds, atoms share electrons to achieve a filled outer shell.
  • What makes ionic bonds different from covalent bonds?
    Ionic bonds involve the transfer of electrons, while covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons.
  • What type of chemical bond is formed when one atom donates an electron to another atom?
    An ionic bond is formed when one atom donates an electron to another atom.