Chemical Properties quiz #1 Flashcards

A carcinogen is a substance capable of causing cancer in living tissue. Examples include tobacco smoke, asbestos, and formaldehyde. A non-carcinogen would be a substance that does not have this property.
What must happen before a chemical reaction can begin?
Before a chemical reaction can begin, reactants must collide with sufficient energy to overcome the activation energy barrier, allowing bonds to break and new bonds to form.
Which best describes a chemical reaction?
A chemical reaction is a process where reactants undergo a chemical change to form products with different compositions and bonds.
Which of these statements is not true?
To determine which statement is not true, one must evaluate the accuracy of each statement based on chemical principles and properties.
A compound that releases hydrogen ions in solution would most likely have which chemical property?
A compound that releases hydrogen ions in solution is typically acidic, exhibiting the chemical property of acidity.
Which of the following is not produced through chemical bonding? a) Water b) Carbon dioxide c) Sodium chloride d) Helium
d) Helium. Helium is a noble gas and does not typically form chemical bonds.
Which of the following is a chemical reaction? a) Melting ice b) Dissolving sugar in water c) Burning wood d) Mixing sand and salt
c) Burning wood. This involves a chemical change where the composition of the wood is altered.
Which of these pairings is incorrect? a) Flammability - Fire b) Toxicity - Poison c) Corrosion - Rust d) Solubility - Insoluble
d) Solubility - Insoluble. Solubility refers to the ability of a substance to dissolve, not being insoluble.
During a chemical reaction, what happens to the reactants?
During a chemical reaction, reactants undergo a chemical change, resulting in the formation of products with different compositions and bonds.
What are reactants in a chemical reaction?
Reactants are the starting materials in a chemical reaction that undergo changes to form products.
Why is photosynthesis described as a chemical reaction?
Photosynthesis is described as a chemical reaction because it involves the transformation of carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen, altering the chemical composition.
Is H2O ionic or molecular?
H2O is a molecular compound, consisting of covalent bonds between hydrogen and oxygen atoms.
What occurs in a chemical reaction?
In a chemical reaction, reactants are transformed into products with different chemical compositions and properties.
Which of the following is the best description of the results of a chemical reaction?
The best description of the results of a chemical reaction is the formation of products with new chemical compositions and properties.
What chemical change occurs to ATP when it reacts with water and releases energy?
When ATP reacts with water, it undergoes hydrolysis, releasing energy and forming ADP and inorganic phosphate.
What occurs during the process of cooking the meat on a grill that would explain this result?
Cooking meat on a grill involves chemical reactions such as the Maillard reaction, which alters the meat's flavor and texture.
What determines an atom's reactivity?
An atom's reactivity is determined by its electron configuration, particularly the valence electrons.
What natural processes release CO2 into the environment?
Natural processes that release CO2 include respiration, decomposition, and volcanic eruptions.
Which of these is a waste product?
A waste product is a byproduct of a chemical reaction that is not useful, such as carbon dioxide in respiration.
What is the difference between a synthesis and a decomposition reaction?
A synthesis reaction involves combining elements or compounds to form a more complex product, while a decomposition reaction involves breaking down a compound into simpler substances.
Which statement about plasma is false?
To determine which statement about plasma is false, one must evaluate the properties of plasma, such as its state of matter and behavior.
How could Cl change to gain stability?
Cl can gain stability by accepting an electron to form a chloride ion (Cl-), achieving a full valence shell.
Which statement best describes the properties of sodium chloride?
Sodium chloride is an ionic compound with high solubility in water and a crystalline structure.
Why is photosynthesis a chemical reaction?
Photosynthesis is a chemical reaction because it involves the conversion of carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen, altering the chemical composition.
In the reaction between sodium and chlorine, what occurs?
In the reaction between sodium and chlorine, sodium donates an electron to chlorine, forming sodium chloride through ionic bonding.
In which reaction is CO2 required?
CO2 is required in photosynthesis, where it is used to produce glucose and oxygen.
What is a major reservoir for ammonia?
A major reservoir for ammonia is the atmosphere, where it exists as a gas, and the soil, where it is part of the nitrogen cycle.
Which of the following statements is untrue?
To determine which statement is untrue, one must evaluate the accuracy of each statement based on chemical principles and properties.
Which statement about CO2 is false?
To determine which statement about CO2 is false, one must evaluate its properties and role in chemical reactions.
What element is not an essential nutrient for a microbe?
An element not essential for a microbe would be one that does not play a role in its metabolic processes, such as gold.
Which of the following is an example of chemical energy?
Chemical energy is stored in the bonds of chemical compounds, such as in ATP or glucose.
Minerals do which of the following?
Minerals provide essential nutrients, support biochemical processes, and contribute to the structure of organisms.
Which of the following is the dependent variable in the researcher’s experiment?
The dependent variable is the one that is measured or observed in response to changes in the independent variable.
In case of a chemical splash to the eyes, what should be done?
In case of a chemical splash to the eyes, immediately rinse the eyes with water for at least 15 minutes and seek medical attention.