1. Intro to General Chemistry
Chemical Properties
Chemical Properties are observed during chemical reactions.
Understanding Chemical Properties
1
concept
Chemical Properties Concept
4m
Was this helpful?
So we've talked about matter and the different types of changes that it can undergo. We know that it can undergo physical and chemical changes with them being reversible or irreversible now associated with these changes? We can talk about the properties that accompany them. Now here we're taking a look at chemical properties. We're going to say that a chemical property is just a property of matter that is observed during a chemical reaction. Remember a chemical reaction represents a chemical change where the composition and therefore the identity of a substance is forever altered. Now we're gonna say here the matter will be changed into a new substance. After the reaction here we have our chemical reaction, we have two CH three oh H. And remember G. Here means gas. The name of this compound would be called methanol. It reacts with three oxygen gasses. Remember before this arrow. So before the arrow, we say that these two compounds represent react ints they undergo a chemical change to produce C. 02. So two carbon dioxide gasses plus four water vapors here. After the arrows. Remember we call these compounds after the arrows products. So when we're talking about chemical properties, we must always keep in mind that it's related in some way to a chemical reaction where are reacting are starting material is changed chemically with its bonds and composition to help create something new. Now with chemical properties, we have certain types of properties that are key to remember. So if we take a look here for the first one, we have the image of a flame. So we're gonna say that a common type of chemical property is flammability. So, basically, how easy is it for something to catch fire. Next we have a skull with some bones. We know that this represents death in some way. But here when we use this symbol, it means toxicity. Is this substance toxic? Is it toxic to me? Can it slowly be hurting me? Next we have an image of liquid coming from little vials and when they drip, they break down whatever they're touching, that's because they're corrosive. Okay, so we'd say here that this is an image for corrosion. Next we have a beaker and we have bubbles emanating from it. Remember a chemical reaction sometimes causes a change that we can visually see that could be a color change or in this case the formation of bubbles. This is telling us that a reaction is a curry. And so it represents reactivity. So reactivity represents a chemical property. Next we have a radioactive symbol. So this represents radio activity. Now, finally, we have here this purple substance being dumped into a solvent, a liquid. This is representative of salt. Ability now sell ability has to do with how our solid compound when it gets thrown into liquid, how the liquid and interact with one another. If the compound is soluble, it'll be broken down by the liquid. If the substance is not soluble, then it will not be thoroughly broken down by the liquid will go in greater detail in the idea of scalability in chapters later on. But for now, just realize that saw the ability represents a chemical property. So just remember connected to chemical properties is the idea of chemical reactions. Remember when we're talking about chemical reactions, we're talking about chemical changes. Use this to guide you to the correct question, correct answer on a question. Whenever dealing with chemical properties. Now that we've seen this, let's click on the next video and take a look at an example question.
2
example
Chemical Properties Example 1
2m
Was this helpful?
So here, let's take a look at this example question. It says which of the following is not a chemical property from an unknown element. Now remember a chemical properties associated with matter undergoing some type of chemical reaction where the composition, the chemical bonds and therefore the identity of our original substance is forever changed. If we take a look here at option a it says it has a yellow orange color. Now this is just talking about the appearance of the element the way it looks. And we haven't talked about it yet, but this represents a physical property, the way something looks is associated by its physical property. Now, even though we haven't talked about physical properties yet, we know that this could not be a chemical property because it's not talking about how that or yellow orange substance is reacting or involved in a chemical reaction. So, this would be our answer. This is not a chemical property. If we look at the other options, it is very soluble in an acid solution soluble, meaning we're dealing with soluble it. E. Which is one of our key chemical properties we talked about up above. So this would be a chemical property. It is radioactive, radioactive is also another chemical property. We've talked about. It experiences rusty when exposed to pure oxygen gas. So, we've been talking about this consistently that rusting of metals is an example of an irreversible process. It's an example of a chemical change. It has to do with oxygen from the air chemically binding to the metal. So this represents a chemical reaction and therefore a chemical property. It has a high reactivity with acids. So we're talking about its reactivity, which again, is another chemical property we talked about. So it would have to be the answer. It's what it doesn't represent a chemical property. It's talking about the appearance of the element, not necessarily its reactivity or its involvement in the type of chemical reaction. Now that we've seen this example, click on the next video and let's take a look at the practice question.
3
Problem
Which of the following represents a chemical property of hydrogen gas?
A
It exists as a gas at room temperature.
B
It is less dense than air.
C
It reacts explosively with oxygen gas.
D
It is a colorless gas.
E
It is a tasteless molecule.