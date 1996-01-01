So we've talked about matter and the different types of changes that it can undergo. We know that it can undergo physical and chemical changes with them being reversible or irreversible now associated with these changes? We can talk about the properties that accompany them. Now here we're taking a look at chemical properties. We're going to say that a chemical property is just a property of matter that is observed during a chemical reaction. Remember a chemical reaction represents a chemical change where the composition and therefore the identity of a substance is forever altered. Now we're gonna say here the matter will be changed into a new substance. After the reaction here we have our chemical reaction, we have two CH three oh H. And remember G. Here means gas. The name of this compound would be called methanol. It reacts with three oxygen gasses. Remember before this arrow. So before the arrow, we say that these two compounds represent react ints they undergo a chemical change to produce C. 02. So two carbon dioxide gasses plus four water vapors here. After the arrows. Remember we call these compounds after the arrows products. So when we're talking about chemical properties, we must always keep in mind that it's related in some way to a chemical reaction where are reacting are starting material is changed chemically with its bonds and composition to help create something new. Now with chemical properties, we have certain types of properties that are key to remember. So if we take a look here for the first one, we have the image of a flame. So we're gonna say that a common type of chemical property is flammability. So, basically, how easy is it for something to catch fire. Next we have a skull with some bones. We know that this represents death in some way. But here when we use this symbol, it means toxicity. Is this substance toxic? Is it toxic to me? Can it slowly be hurting me? Next we have an image of liquid coming from little vials and when they drip, they break down whatever they're touching, that's because they're corrosive. Okay, so we'd say here that this is an image for corrosion. Next we have a beaker and we have bubbles emanating from it. Remember a chemical reaction sometimes causes a change that we can visually see that could be a color change or in this case the formation of bubbles. This is telling us that a reaction is a curry. And so it represents reactivity. So reactivity represents a chemical property. Next we have a radioactive symbol. So this represents radio activity. Now, finally, we have here this purple substance being dumped into a solvent, a liquid. This is representative of salt. Ability now sell ability has to do with how our solid compound when it gets thrown into liquid, how the liquid and interact with one another. If the compound is soluble, it'll be broken down by the liquid. If the substance is not soluble, then it will not be thoroughly broken down by the liquid will go in greater detail in the idea of scalability in chapters later on. But for now, just realize that saw the ability represents a chemical property. So just remember connected to chemical properties is the idea of chemical reactions. Remember when we're talking about chemical reactions, we're talking about chemical changes. Use this to guide you to the correct question, correct answer on a question. Whenever dealing with chemical properties. Now that we've seen this, let's click on the next video and take a look at an example question.

