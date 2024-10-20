Skip to main content
Chemistry Gas Laws definitions Flashcards

Chemistry Gas Laws definitions
  • Boyle's Law
    Describes the inverse relationship between volume and pressure at constant temperature and moles.
  • Gay-Lussac's Law
    States that pressure and temperature are directly proportional at constant volume and moles.
  • Avogadro's Law
    Indicates that volume and moles are directly proportional at constant pressure and temperature.
  • Charles's Law
    Explains the direct proportionality between volume and temperature at constant pressure and moles.
  • Ideal Gas Law
    A fundamental equation relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of a gas: PV=nRT.
  • Pressure
    The force exerted by gas particles colliding with the walls of a container.
  • Volume
    The space occupied by a gas within a container.
  • Temperature
    A measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, typically in Kelvin.
  • Moles
    A unit representing the amount of substance, related to the number of gas particles.
  • Proportionality
    A relationship where one variable changes in response to another, either directly or inversely.
  • Kelvin
    The SI unit for temperature, used in gas law calculations to ensure accuracy.
  • Robert Boyle
    A scientist known for formulating the inverse relationship between pressure and volume.
  • Jacques Charles
    A scientist recognized for establishing the direct relationship between volume and temperature.
  • Amadeo Avogadro
    A scientist who proposed the direct relationship between volume and moles of gas.
  • Amontons's Law
    Another name for Gay-Lussac's Law, focusing on pressure and temperature relationships.