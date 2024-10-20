Chemistry Gas Laws definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Boyle's Law Describes the inverse relationship between volume and pressure at constant temperature and moles.

Gay-Lussac's Law States that pressure and temperature are directly proportional at constant volume and moles.

Avogadro's Law Indicates that volume and moles are directly proportional at constant pressure and temperature.

Charles's Law Explains the direct proportionality between volume and temperature at constant pressure and moles.

Ideal Gas Law A fundamental equation relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of a gas: PV=nRT.

Pressure The force exerted by gas particles colliding with the walls of a container.

Volume The space occupied by a gas within a container.

Temperature A measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, typically in Kelvin.

Moles A unit representing the amount of substance, related to the number of gas particles.

Proportionality A relationship where one variable changes in response to another, either directly or inversely.

Kelvin The SI unit for temperature, used in gas law calculations to ensure accuracy.

Robert Boyle A scientist known for formulating the inverse relationship between pressure and volume.

Jacques Charles A scientist recognized for establishing the direct relationship between volume and temperature.

Amadeo Avogadro A scientist who proposed the direct relationship between volume and moles of gas.