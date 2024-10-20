Chemistry Gas Laws definitions Flashcards
Chemistry Gas Laws definitions
- Boyle's LawDescribes the inverse relationship between volume and pressure at constant temperature and moles.
- Gay-Lussac's LawStates that pressure and temperature are directly proportional at constant volume and moles.
- Avogadro's LawIndicates that volume and moles are directly proportional at constant pressure and temperature.
- Charles's LawExplains the direct proportionality between volume and temperature at constant pressure and moles.
- Ideal Gas LawA fundamental equation relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of a gas: PV=nRT.
- PressureThe force exerted by gas particles colliding with the walls of a container.
- VolumeThe space occupied by a gas within a container.
- TemperatureA measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, typically in Kelvin.
- MolesA unit representing the amount of substance, related to the number of gas particles.
- ProportionalityA relationship where one variable changes in response to another, either directly or inversely.
- KelvinThe SI unit for temperature, used in gas law calculations to ensure accuracy.
- Robert BoyleA scientist known for formulating the inverse relationship between pressure and volume.
- Jacques CharlesA scientist recognized for establishing the direct relationship between volume and temperature.
- Amadeo AvogadroA scientist who proposed the direct relationship between volume and moles of gas.
- Amontons's LawAnother name for Gay-Lussac's Law, focusing on pressure and temperature relationships.