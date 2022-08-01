Chemistry Gas Laws
Chemistry Gas Laws are laws that relate together the pressure, volume and temperature of a gas.
The Ideal Gas Law can be used to determine each of the Chemistry Gas Laws
Chemistry Gas Laws Example 1
A 10.0 L cylinder with a movable piston exerts 3.00 atm of pressure. What will happen to the pressure if the volume of the container increases to 20.0 L?
a) It will double
b) It will decrease by half
c) It will increase slightly
d) No change
A sealed container with a movable piston contains a gas with a pressure of 1380 torr, a volume of 820 mL and a temperature of 31°C. What would the volume be if the new pressure is now 2.83 atm, while the temperature decreased to 25°C?
