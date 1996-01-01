Chemistry Gas Laws quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 24 ) Hide definitions

Which graph best illustrates the relationship between temperature and volume as described in Charles' Law? A graph showing a direct linear relationship, with volume increasing as temperature increases, represents Charles' Law.

Which formula correctly represents Charles’s Law? Charles’s Law is represented by the formula V1/T1 = V2/T2.

What happens to the pressure of a gas if the temperature increases while volume is held constant? The pressure of the gas increases as temperature increases, according to Gay-Lussac’s Law.

Gas laws involve which three main variables? Gas laws involve pressure, volume, and temperature.

Which statement best describes Gay-Lussac’s Law? Gay-Lussac’s Law states that the pressure of a gas is directly proportional to its temperature at constant volume.

Which of the following best describes Charles's Law? Charles's Law states that the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its temperature at constant pressure.