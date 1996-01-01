Skip to main content
Chemistry Gas Laws quiz #1 Flashcards

Chemistry Gas Laws quiz #1
  • Which graph best illustrates the relationship between temperature and volume as described in Charles' Law?
    A graph showing a direct linear relationship, with volume increasing as temperature increases, represents Charles' Law.
  • Which formula correctly represents Charles’s Law?
    Charles’s Law is represented by the formula V1/T1 = V2/T2.
  • What happens to the pressure of a gas if the temperature increases while volume is held constant?
    The pressure of the gas increases as temperature increases, according to Gay-Lussac’s Law.
  • Gas laws involve which three main variables?
    Gas laws involve pressure, volume, and temperature.
  • Which statement best describes Gay-Lussac’s Law?
    Gay-Lussac’s Law states that the pressure of a gas is directly proportional to its temperature at constant volume.
  • Which of the following best describes Charles's Law?
    Charles's Law states that the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its temperature at constant pressure.
  • What does Charles’s Law state regarding volume and temperature?
    Charles’s Law states that volume and temperature are directly proportional when pressure and moles are constant.
  • Which law describes the relationship between the pressure and volume of a gas at constant temperature?
    Boyle’s Law describes the inverse relationship between pressure and volume at constant temperature.
  • Which statement best describes Charles’s Law?
    Charles’s Law states that the volume of a gas increases as its temperature increases, provided pressure is constant.
  • Gas laws involve which three terms?
    The three terms are pressure, volume, and temperature.
  • Which of the following is a statement or illustration of Charles's Law?
    If the temperature of a gas increases, its volume increases, provided pressure is constant.
  • How are the pressure and volume of a gas related at constant temperature?
    Pressure and volume are inversely related at constant temperature, as described by Boyle’s Law.
  • Which is a correct way of stating Charles’s Law?
    At constant pressure, the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its temperature in Kelvin.
  • What will happen to the volume of a gas under constant temperature if the pressure increases?
    The volume of the gas will decrease if pressure increases at constant temperature, according to Boyle’s Law.
  • Which of the following is an expression of Boyle's Law?
    Boyle’s Law is expressed as P1V1 = P2V2.
  • What happens to the volume of a gas at constant temperature when the pressure is increased?
    The volume decreases as pressure increases at constant temperature.
  • Increasing the pressure on a gas at constant temperature does what to the volume of the gas?
    It decreases the volume of the gas.
  • If you increase the pressure of a gas at constant volume, what happens to the temperature?
    The temperature increases, according to Gay-Lussac’s Law.
  • What two variables does Boyle's Law relate?
    Boyle’s Law relates pressure and volume.
  • Boyle's Law states which of the following?
    Boyle’s Law states that the volume of a gas is inversely proportional to its pressure at constant temperature.
  • Which quantity is held constant when working with Boyle’s Law?
    Temperature is held constant in Boyle’s Law.
  • Which of the following best describes how Boyle’s Law relates to the mechanics of breathing?
    During inhalation, lung volume increases and pressure decreases, allowing air to flow in; during exhalation, volume decreases and pressure increases, pushing air out.
  • Which of the gas laws explains what happens when an aerial shell explodes?
    Boyle’s Law explains the rapid increase in pressure and decrease in volume during an explosion.
  • If a gas is compressed isothermally, which of the following statements is true?
    The pressure of the gas increases as its volume decreases, according to Boyle’s Law.