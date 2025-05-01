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Chirality quiz

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  • What does it mean for a molecule to be chiral?
    A chiral molecule is one whose mirror image is non-superimposable on itself.
  • What is a chiral center in a molecule?
    A chiral center is a carbon atom bonded to four different or unique groups.
  • What are optical isomers also called?
    Optical isomers are also called enantiomers.
  • What property do chiral molecules have regarding plane-polarized light?
    Chiral molecules are optically active, meaning they rotate plane-polarized light.
  • What makes a molecule achiral?
    A molecule is achiral if it does not have a carbon bonded to four unique groups.
  • How can you tell if a carbon atom is a chiral center?
    If the carbon is attached to four different groups, it is a chiral center.
  • What is the relationship between enantiomers?
    Enantiomers are non-superimposable mirror images of each other.
  • Why are chiral molecules important in pharmacology?
    Chiral molecules can interact differently with biological systems, affecting drug activity.
  • What is the first method for drawing an enantiomer?
    The first method is to draw the mirror image of the molecule as it would appear in a mirror.
  • What is the second method for drawing an enantiomer called?
    The second method is called the inversion method, where you invert the dashed and wedged bonds.
  • What happens to the dashed and wedged bonds in the inversion method?
    The dashed bond becomes a wedged bond and vice versa, changing the spatial orientation.
  • What is the key feature of a molecule that makes it optically active?
    The presence of a chiral center makes a molecule optically active.
  • If a carbon is bonded to two identical groups, is it chiral or achiral?
    It is achiral because it does not have four unique groups attached.
  • What is the main difference between chiral and achiral molecules?
    Chiral molecules have non-superimposable mirror images, while achiral molecules do not.
  • What is the significance of the term 'optical isomer'?
    It refers to isomers that differ in their ability to rotate plane-polarized light due to chirality.