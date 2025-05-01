What does it mean for a molecule to be chiral? A chiral molecule is one whose mirror image is non-superimposable on itself.

What is a chiral center in a molecule? A chiral center is a carbon atom bonded to four different or unique groups.

What are optical isomers also called? Optical isomers are also called enantiomers.

What property do chiral molecules have regarding plane-polarized light? Chiral molecules are optically active, meaning they rotate plane-polarized light.

What makes a molecule achiral? A molecule is achiral if it does not have a carbon bonded to four unique groups.

How can you tell if a carbon atom is a chiral center? If the carbon is attached to four different groups, it is a chiral center.