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What does it mean for a molecule to be chiral? A chiral molecule is one whose mirror image is non-superimposable on itself. What is a chiral center in a molecule? A chiral center is a carbon atom bonded to four different or unique groups. What are optical isomers also called? Optical isomers are also called enantiomers. What property do chiral molecules have regarding plane-polarized light? Chiral molecules are optically active, meaning they rotate plane-polarized light. What makes a molecule achiral? A molecule is achiral if it does not have a carbon bonded to four unique groups. How can you tell if a carbon atom is a chiral center? If the carbon is attached to four different groups, it is a chiral center. What is the relationship between enantiomers? Enantiomers are non-superimposable mirror images of each other. Why are chiral molecules important in pharmacology? Chiral molecules can interact differently with biological systems, affecting drug activity. What is the first method for drawing an enantiomer? The first method is to draw the mirror image of the molecule as it would appear in a mirror. What is the second method for drawing an enantiomer called? The second method is called the inversion method, where you invert the dashed and wedged bonds. What happens to the dashed and wedged bonds in the inversion method? The dashed bond becomes a wedged bond and vice versa, changing the spatial orientation. What is the key feature of a molecule that makes it optically active? The presence of a chiral center makes a molecule optically active. If a carbon is bonded to two identical groups, is it chiral or achiral? It is achiral because it does not have four unique groups attached. What is the main difference between chiral and achiral molecules? Chiral molecules have non-superimposable mirror images, while achiral molecules do not. What is the significance of the term 'optical isomer'? It refers to isomers that differ in their ability to rotate plane-polarized light due to chirality.
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