What is a ligand in coordination chemistry? A ligand is a Lewis base that donates at least one lone pair to a metal cation.

How are ligands classified based on donor atoms? Ligands are classified as monodentate (one donor atom), bidentate (two donor atoms), or polydentate (more than two donor atoms).

What is a monodentate ligand? A monodentate ligand has only one donor atom that can donate a lone pair to the central metal.

Name three common monodentate ligands. Hydroxide, ammonia, and cyanide are common monodentate ligands.

What is a bidentate ligand? A bidentate ligand has two donor atoms, each capable of donating a lone pair, separated by at least two other atoms.

Give an example of a bidentate ligand. Ethylenediamine (en) is a bidentate ligand with two nitrogen donor atoms separated by two carbon atoms.