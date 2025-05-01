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What is a ligand in coordination chemistry? A ligand is a Lewis base that donates at least one lone pair to a metal cation. How are ligands classified based on donor atoms? Ligands are classified as monodentate (one donor atom), bidentate (two donor atoms), or polydentate (more than two donor atoms). What is a monodentate ligand? A monodentate ligand has only one donor atom that can donate a lone pair to the central metal. Name three common monodentate ligands. Hydroxide, ammonia, and cyanide are common monodentate ligands. What is a bidentate ligand? A bidentate ligand has two donor atoms, each capable of donating a lone pair, separated by at least two other atoms. Give an example of a bidentate ligand. Ethylenediamine (en) is a bidentate ligand with two nitrogen donor atoms separated by two carbon atoms. What is a polydentate ligand? A polydentate ligand has more than two donor atoms that can form multiple bonds with a metal cation. What is the most famous polydentate ligand mentioned in the lesson? EDTA (Ethylene Diaminetetra Acetate) is the most famous polydentate ligand, with six donor atoms. What is a chelating agent? Chelating agents are bidentate or polydentate ligands that create ring structures in a complex ion by bonding to the central metal. Why are complexes formed with chelating agents more stable than those with monodentate ligands? Chelating agents form ring structures, which increase the stability of the complex compared to monodentate ligands. What ring sizes are most common in chelate complexes? Five and six-membered rings are most common in chelate complexes formed by bidentate and polydentate ligands. How do you determine the number of donor atoms in a ligand? Count the atoms with lone pairs that can donate to the metal, ensuring donor atoms are separated by at least two other atoms. What rule helps identify donor atoms in a ligand? Atoms with a negative charge are considered donor atoms, and donor atoms must be separated by two or more atoms. What is the donor atom in hydroxide and cyanide ligands? In hydroxide, the oxygen is the donor atom; in cyanide, the carbon with the negative charge is the donor atom. What is the significance of EDTA in everyday products? EDTA is used as a preservation agent in many types of foods and is commonly found in food packaging.
Classification of Ligands quiz
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