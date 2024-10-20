Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Clausius-Clapeyron Equation definitions Flashcards

Back
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation definitions
1/15
  • Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
    Describes the relationship between vapor pressure and temperature, showing that vapor pressure increases with temperature.
  • Vapor Pressure
    The pressure exerted by a vapor in equilibrium with its liquid or solid phase at a given temperature.
  • Enthalpy of Vaporization
    The heat required to convert a liquid into a gas at constant temperature and pressure.
  • Gas Constant
    A physical constant denoted as R, with a value of 8.314 J/mol·K, used in various equations of state.
  • Natural Logarithm
    The logarithm to the base e, where e is an irrational constant approximately equal to 2.71828.
  • Inverse Temperature
    The reciprocal of temperature, often used in thermodynamic equations, represented as 1/T.
  • Slope
    In the context of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation, it represents -ΔHvap/R in a plot of ln P versus 1/T.
  • Normal Boiling Point
    The temperature at which a liquid's vapor pressure equals 760 torr, allowing it to boil under normal atmospheric pressure.
  • Torr
    A unit of pressure equivalent to 1/760 of an atmosphere, commonly used in measuring vapor pressure.
  • Kelvin
    The SI base unit of temperature, where 0 K is absolute zero, used in scientific temperature measurements.
  • Linear Form
    A representation of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation as a straight line, useful for plotting ln P against 1/T.
  • Two-Point Form
    A form of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation used when comparing two sets of temperatures and pressures.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where the rate of vaporization equals the rate of condensation, resulting in a constant vapor pressure.
  • Condensation
    The process by which a gas transforms into a liquid, often occurring when vapor pressure decreases.
  • Vaporization
    The process of converting a liquid into a gas, typically requiring heat input to overcome intermolecular forces.