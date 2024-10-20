Clausius-Clapeyron Equation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Clausius-Clapeyron Equation Describes the relationship between vapor pressure and temperature, showing that vapor pressure increases with temperature.

Vapor Pressure The pressure exerted by a vapor in equilibrium with its liquid or solid phase at a given temperature.

Enthalpy of Vaporization The heat required to convert a liquid into a gas at constant temperature and pressure.

Gas Constant A physical constant denoted as R, with a value of 8.314 J/mol·K, used in various equations of state.

Natural Logarithm The logarithm to the base e, where e is an irrational constant approximately equal to 2.71828.

Inverse Temperature The reciprocal of temperature, often used in thermodynamic equations, represented as 1/T.

Slope In the context of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation, it represents -ΔHvap/R in a plot of ln P versus 1/T.

Normal Boiling Point The temperature at which a liquid's vapor pressure equals 760 torr, allowing it to boil under normal atmospheric pressure.

Torr A unit of pressure equivalent to 1/760 of an atmosphere, commonly used in measuring vapor pressure.

Kelvin The SI base unit of temperature, where 0 K is absolute zero, used in scientific temperature measurements.

Linear Form A representation of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation as a straight line, useful for plotting ln P against 1/T.

Two-Point Form A form of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation used when comparing two sets of temperatures and pressures.

Equilibrium A state where the rate of vaporization equals the rate of condensation, resulting in a constant vapor pressure.

Condensation The process by which a gas transforms into a liquid, often occurring when vapor pressure decreases.