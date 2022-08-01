Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
The Clausius-Clapeyron Equation establishes a quantitative relationship between vapor pressure and temperature.
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation Concept 1
Vapor Pressure looks at the equilibrium established between vaporization and condensation. By using the Clasius-Clapeyron equation, the enthalpy of vaporization can be determined.
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation Concept 2
Linear Form of Clausius-Clapeyron Equation used when given a plot of lnP vs inverse of Temperature.
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation Example 1
Vapor pressure measurements at various temperature values are given below. Determine the molar heat of vaporization for cyclohexane.
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation Concept 3
Two-Point Form of Clausius-Clapeyron Equation used when 2 Temperatures and 2 Pressures are involved.
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation Example 2
Benzene has a heat of vaporization of 30.72 kJ/mol and a normal boiling point of 80.1°C. At what temperature does benzene boil when the external pressure is 405 torr?
