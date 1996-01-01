Clausius-Clapeyron Equation quiz #1 Flashcards
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation quiz #1
The Clausius-Clapeyron equation relates which three values to each other?
The Clausius-Clapeyron equation relates vapor pressure, temperature (in Kelvin), and the enthalpy of vaporization (ΔHvap) of a liquid.What physical process does vapor pressure represent an equilibrium between?
Vapor pressure represents an equilibrium between condensation (gas to liquid) and vaporization (liquid to gas).How does vapor pressure change as temperature increases according to the Clausius-Clapeyron equation?
Vapor pressure increases as temperature increases.In the linear form of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation, what is plotted on the x-axis?
The x-axis plots the inverse of temperature, or 1/T.What does the slope of a plot of ln P versus 1/T represent in the Clausius-Clapeyron equation?
The slope represents -ΔHvap/R, where ΔHvap is the enthalpy of vaporization and R is the gas constant.What are the units of the gas constant R in the Clausius-Clapeyron equation?
The units of R are joules per mole per Kelvin (J/mol·K).What is the typical unit for vapor pressure when using the Clausius-Clapeyron equation?
Vapor pressure is typically measured in torr or millimeters of mercury (mmHg).When should the two-point form of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation be used?
The two-point form is used when two temperatures and/or two vapor pressures are given.What is the value of pressure at the normal boiling point according to the Clausius-Clapeyron equation?
At the normal boiling point, the pressure is 760 torr.Why is it important to match the units of ΔHvap and R when using the Clausius-Clapeyron equation?
It is important because R is in joules, so ΔHvap should also be in joules per mole to ensure unit consistency in calculations.