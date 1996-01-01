Clausius-Clapeyron Equation quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation quiz #1
  • The Clausius-Clapeyron equation relates which three values to each other?
    The Clausius-Clapeyron equation relates vapor pressure, temperature (in Kelvin), and the enthalpy of vaporization (ΔHvap) of a liquid.
  • What physical process does vapor pressure represent an equilibrium between?
    Vapor pressure represents an equilibrium between condensation (gas to liquid) and vaporization (liquid to gas).
  • How does vapor pressure change as temperature increases according to the Clausius-Clapeyron equation?
    Vapor pressure increases as temperature increases.
  • In the linear form of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation, what is plotted on the x-axis?
    The x-axis plots the inverse of temperature, or 1/T.
  • What does the slope of a plot of ln P versus 1/T represent in the Clausius-Clapeyron equation?
    The slope represents -ΔHvap/R, where ΔHvap is the enthalpy of vaporization and R is the gas constant.
  • What are the units of the gas constant R in the Clausius-Clapeyron equation?
    The units of R are joules per mole per Kelvin (J/mol·K).
  • What is the typical unit for vapor pressure when using the Clausius-Clapeyron equation?
    Vapor pressure is typically measured in torr or millimeters of mercury (mmHg).
  • When should the two-point form of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation be used?
    The two-point form is used when two temperatures and/or two vapor pressures are given.
  • What is the value of pressure at the normal boiling point according to the Clausius-Clapeyron equation?
    At the normal boiling point, the pressure is 760 torr.
  • Why is it important to match the units of ΔHvap and R when using the Clausius-Clapeyron equation?
    It is important because R is in joules, so ΔHvap should also be in joules per mole to ensure unit consistency in calculations.