Combustion Apparatus definitions Flashcards

Combustion Analysis An analytical method to determine a compound's empirical formula by analyzing combustion products.

Combustion Apparatus A device with multiple chambers used to vaporize samples and facilitate combustion analysis.

Chamber A The initial chamber where the sample is vaporized and oxygen gas is introduced.

Chamber B The chamber where hydrogen in the sample is converted into water.

Chamber C The chamber where water is trapped and nonmetals form gases.

Oxygen Gas A reactant essential for combustion, introduced in the combustion apparatus.

Empirical Formula A formula representing the simplest whole-number ratio of elements in a compound.

Vaporization The process of converting a sample into a gaseous state within the apparatus.

Nonmetals Elements in the sample that form gases like CO2, NO2, or SO2 during combustion.

Excess Oxygen Remaining oxygen post-reaction, common in oxygen-rich environments.

CO2 A gas formed when carbon in the sample undergoes combustion.

NO2 A gas formed when nitrogen in the sample undergoes combustion.

SO2 A gas formed when sulfur in the sample undergoes combustion.